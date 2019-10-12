A look at what transpired locally on the high school gridiron during Week 8.

Bandys 35, Lincolnton 0: Bandys dominated play en route to an easy South Fork 2A win. Lincolnton has now lost three in a row to drop its record to 2-5 overall, 0-3 in South Fork 2A. The Wolves head to West Lincoln next week.

Bessemer City 46, Union Academy 20: After a sluggish start, Bessemer City pushed past Union Academy to remain undefeated in Southern Piedmont 1A competition. With the win, the Yellow Jackets move to 4-3 overall, 4-0 in league play.

Clover 27, Northwestern 24: David Hall’s 12-yard touchdown run with 4:47 remaining gave Clover a lead it would not relinquish, allowing the Blue Eagles to claim their first win over Northwestern since 2006. The touchdown was Hall’s second scoring run of the contest. Quarterback Gabe Carroll and wide receiver connected twice for touchdowns in the win. Clover moves to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in S.C. Region III-5A. The Blue Eagles travel to Rock Hill for another key league clash next Friday.

Newton-Conover 37, West Lincoln 34: Cannon Bridges reached pay dirt a couple more times for West Lincoln on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Rebels past Newton-Conover. West Lincoln is now 5-2 overall, 1-2 in South Fork 2A. It will host Lincolnton next Friday.

North Lincoln 52, East Lincoln 7: Sam Brady ran 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and the Knights never looked back in a 52-7 rout of previously undefeated East Lincoln at North Lincoln.

The Knights added a 32-yard field goal by Ian Fiore, a 3-yard TD run by Ty Williams and a 32-yard scoring pass from Landon Beard to Jake Soorus to open up a 25-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

North Lincoln outgained the Mustangs in total yardage 518 to 251, to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A conference.

The Knights will host Maiden next Friday, while East Lincoln (6-1, 2-1) will host Bandys.

Pine Lake Prep 53, Highland Tech 0: Highland Tech was unable to muster anything offensively in a loss at Pine Lake Prep. The Rams fall to 0-6 overall, 0-4 in Southern Piedmont 1A. Highland Tech hosts undefeated Thomas Jefferson Classical next week.

R-S Central 42, East Gaston 7: A late score allowed East Gaston to avoid the shutout. The Warriors fall to 0-7 overall, 0-3 in Southwestern 2A play. East Gaston hosts Chase next week as it celebrates Homecoming.