Central sweeps East

Central Davidson swept East Davidson 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 to remain tied for second in the Central Carolina Conference on Tuesday.

The Spartans are now 13-6 overall and 12-3 in the CCC. Statistics for Central were not available. The Spartans, who are tied for second with Oak Grove in the CCC, host North Davidson on Tuesday.

East was led by Lyndsay Reid with 14 kills, 5 digs and 4 service points; Hailey Thompson with 4 kills and 3 digs; Callie Warrick with 3 kills, 3 digs and 5 service points; and Hannah Thompson with 18 assists and 5 service points.

East (9-10 overall, 7-8 CCC) hosts Salisbury for Dig Pink Night on Thursday.

Oak Grove sweeps West

Oak Grove swept to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 win over West Davidson in Central Carolina Conference action on Tuesday.

Olivia Stone had 14 kills for the Grizzlies. Grace Manring had 14 service points, 4 aces and 11 kills. Dylan Bowman had 13 service points and 4 aces. Skylar Reich had 12 service points. Anna Stevens had 25 assists.

Sarah Rabon led West with four kills. Addi Jones had 7 digs and Nora Hewitt had 5 assists.

Oak Grove (14-6 overall, 12-3 CCC) is at Ledford on Thursday.

In the JV match, Oak Grove outlasted Central 25-22, 18-25, 21-19 to improve to 12-7. For the Grizzlies, Alissa Russ had 5 kills and 9 service points. Lexi Allison had 6 kills. Bella Greiser had 7 service points and 5 kills. Katie Maddock had 7 service points and Laurel McAlpine had service points and 2 blocks.

Erin Yokely led West (6-14) with 6 kills while Ashley Riley and Kara Lansdell had 4 each. Hali Sink had 4 aces and 4 digs. Jenna Jenkins had 15 digs and Lansdell had 10. Karlee Clontz and Allie Brown each had 8 assists.

West hosts Thomasville on Thursday.

Ledford downs Salisbury

Ledford downed Salisbury 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.

For the Panthers. Amya Peak had 18 kills and 8 service points, Charlotte Gray had 8 kills and 8 service pointsand Claudia Neeves had 37 assists.

The Panthers are now 12-5 overall and 11-4 in the CCC.

Ledford also won the JV match 25-10, 25-13 to improved to 10-7. For the Panthers, Maddie Wall had 16 service points with 5 aces. Lily Moser had 9 service points with 3 aces, Khyra Barber had 8 kills and 6 blocks and Averee Atkins had 11 kills.

Thomasville falls to South Rowan

Thomasville fell 25-10, 25-13, 25-17 to South Rowan in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.

Mahkayla Hart led the Bulldogs (9-11 overall, 6-9 CCC) with 14 kills while Raven Lee had 12 digs.

South Rowan ciinched the CCC championship with the win.

South Rowan also won the JV match in straight sets.

North sweeps Lexington

North Davidson swept Lexington 25-11, 25-16, 25-8 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.

Statistics for North (5-12 overall, 5-10 CCC) were not available.

Alisson Zavala had 4 kills and 2 solo blocks for Lexington. Zakiah Walker had 14 digs.

Lexington fell to 2-18 overall and 0-15 in the CCC.