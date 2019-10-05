Kings Mountain continued to lay waste to opposing defenses on Friday.

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Though the “Greatest Show on Turf” moniker is already taken, the Kings Mountain football team soon will be looking for a snappy nickname if it continues to post eye-popping numbers as it has of late.

A week after setting a school record with 69 points, the Mountaineers one-upped themselves Friday night with a 70-0 shellacking of North Gaston.

Kings Mountain has yet to score less than 34 points in any game this season.

“I was pleased with how we played coming out,” said Kings Mountain football coach Greg Lloyd. “I thought the defense did a great job, and offensively we had a nice game rushing the ball, (quarterback Ethan Reid) threw nice passes and (wide receiver Kobe Paysour) made some big plays. So I’m pleased all the way around with this effort.”

TURNING POINT: After Chazz Armstrong returned the game’s opening kickoff to the North Gaston 48-yard line, Reid connected with senior wide receiver Quintin Davidson on the following play for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Davidson finished with two catches for 56 yards and the aforementioned scoring play.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kings Mountain defense; the unit held North Gaston to -20 yards in the first half and 28 total yards for the game. It did not allow the Wildcats to earn a first down until the third quarter. Additionally, the unit forced a pair of Wildcat turnovers, the latter of which was returned by Marquis Adams 94 yards for the game’s final score.

NOTES: Kings Mountain quarterback Ethan Reid completed 8-of-14 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns in a half of play. … Mountaineer running back Rashaard Brooks rushed for 80 yards on seven carries and a touchdown along with two catches for 38 yards and another score. Ricaylen Mack also made his presence felt, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown. … Wide receiver Kobe Paysour scored on a 66-yard run and a 31-yard pass play. Also scoring touchdowns for the Mountaineers included Dameon “Day-Day” Wilson, Orlando Odums and Albert Hope. … North Gaston was playing without the services of quarterback Wes Parker and a host of other starters due to injury or were held out for unspecified reasons.

UP NEXT: Kings Mountain (7-0) will travel to Hunter Huss for a key Big South 3A matchup. North Gaston (1-5) will play host to Forestview.