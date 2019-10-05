Shelby overcame a slow start in a big way Friday night.

SHELBY- Isaiah Bess threw five touchdowns, splitting them between his two favorite targets in Jahari Mitchell and Diavonni Daley to lead Shelby to a 51-0 win over R-S Central for homecoming on Friday night.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start, but once Bess settled in we got things rolling,” Shelby head coach Mike Willbanks said. “Our defense did a great job, because R-S is a good offensive team and they held them off the scoreboard until we could get going.”

R-S Central forced a three and out to start the game, but the punt pinned the Hilltoppers at the one-yard line. A three-and-out led to a blocked punt by Shelby. Dashaun Christopher caught the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

R-S used a trick play to move across midfield as Bryson Jerrell hit Jayden Hopper on a double reverse pass. The drive stalled, however, and Shelby struck quickly. Isaiah Bess hit Mitchell with a short swing pass and Mitchell did the rest racing 43 yards for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Bess tossed his second touchdown pass of the night early in the second quarter, a five-yard conversion to Daley.

TURNING POINT: R-S Central’s CJ Hannon broke a 54-yard run midway through the second quarter. The offense fumbled on the next play, however, and Bess took advantage of the sudden change. He hit Daley for a 74-yard touchdown pass to give Shelby a comfortable 28-0 lead at the half

Daley and Mitchell each reeled in touchdown passes from Bess in third quarter while Omar Porter ran it in from 20 yards out. Caden Sheely booted a 38-yard field goal to account for the 51-0 final.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Bess; the senior signal caller finished the game going 12-of-19 for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

HOUSTON CROWNED: Senior Ajasinee Houston was named 2019 homecoming queen for Shelby High

UP NEXT: Shelby goes on the road next week, making the short drive to Henrietta to face a much improved Chase team.