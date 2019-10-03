Boating Education Course offered

In North Carolina, persons born on or after January 1, 1988 must complete a NASBLA-approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater on public waterways.

The course is free but pre-registration is required. It will be offered at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to sign up, go online to www.ncwildlife.org and click on the scrolling “Boating Education Courses” tab at the bottom of the home page.

Estimating Fish Weight

Anglers who are lucky and/or skillful enough to land one of the big red drum in the lower Neuse River are often curious as to their fish’s weight.

It’s all catch-and-release for drum over 26 inches and hanging them from a scale isn’t a good idea, so they generally just measure the length and put them back.

There is a way to calculate a fish’s weight, however, with a simple formula.

You multiply the fish’s length (in inches) times its girth squared and divide the sum by 800 (900 if the fish is long and narrow like a mackerel). All it takes are a few, quick measurements and some simple math. The computations can be done in

seconds with a tape measure and a calculator.

For example, a drum 40 inches long, with a girth (measured around largest point) of 25 inches would weigh approximately 31 pounds.

Hunter Education courses

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered at the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will also be taught at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 (plus 2 additional days).There is no charge for any of the sessions but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to the Wildlife Commission’s web site (www.ncwildlife.org) and click on the scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.

Hunting Seasons

Dove (incl. Mourning and White-winged): through Oct. 5; Nov. 16-30; Dec. 9 – Jan. 31

Rails (incl. King, Clapper, Virginia; Sora): through Nov. 27

Gallinule; Moorhen: through Nov. 27

Ducks, Coot; Mergansers: through Oct. 5; Nov. 16 – Dec. 1; Dec. 14 – Jan. 31

Deer (Northeastern; Southeastern management areas): Oct. 12 – Jan. 1.

Check the NCWRC’s Hunting and Fishing Regulations Digest for dates in other areas.

Raccoon, Opossum, Rabbit, Grouse, Bobcat, Gray Squirrel: Oct. 14 – Feb. 29

Fox Squirrel (statewide): Oct. 14 – Jan. 31

Nutria, Coyote; Feral Swine: no closed season

Commercial Hunting Preserves: through March 31