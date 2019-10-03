It’s in their nature for humans to want to compete.

Whether it’s on a NASCAR race track, at Augusta National golf course or just playing “horse” on a backyard basketball court, men and women have an innate desire to outdo their peers. That tendency has been evident throughout history. Foot races were common events among ancient Romans, and Homer’s “Iliad” makes reference to Greeks holding archery contests where pigeons on top of tall poles were the targets.

With the evolution of European and Asiatic culture, marksmanship gradually became an aspect of recreational sport. By the 14 th century, shooting clubs had been established by German-speaking peoples. At first, smooth-bore muskets and

bows were shot at a variety of targets but, with the development of the rifled barrel, they became more popular and competitive. Shooting matches were often held as part of holiday festivals with money or food awarded to the winners.

When the first European settlers came to America in the 1600s, marksmanship was much more than sport; it was a vital skill that could be the difference between survival and the unfortunate alternative. The first “quality” weapons manufactured

in the colonies were flintlock rifles produced by German and Swiss craftsmen in Pennsylvania in the early 1700s. Frontiersmen, like Daniel Boone, used those guns to protect themselves and others from hostile natives and to put food on the table.

Boone’s prowess with a rifle was undoubtedly enhanced by writers of that time but it is indisputable that the legendary frontiersman was an expert with a “long rifle.” According to accounts from that time, he took impressive amounts of big

game with his “Tick Licker” which fired a 1-oz ball (16 ga.?). There are no reliable records of Daniel Boone ever competing in a shooting competition just for fun or prizes but, if he did, he probably did very well. His reputation was such that the

Civilian Marksmanship Program established the Daniel Boone Trophy in 1904. 1st SGT George Sayer of the U.S. Infantry won it that year. The latest winner was U.S. Army SFC Brandon Green in 2018.

The first competitive shooting matches in this country were around the time of the Revolutionary War when frontiersmen shot at a “mark” (thus “marksman”) which might be no more than an X on a slab of wood. Those were one-shot affairs

where participants usually fired from a distance of 85 to 100 yards with a ham or jug of whiskey awarded to the one who got the closest to the bull’s eye.

The accuracy of rifles improved tremendously in the early 1800s when rifle makers introduced percussion caps and formal shooting matches became popular everywhere shortly afterward. A competition in New York in the 1880s reported

600 shooters and over 30,000 spectators in one day alone.

Along the route to that point, another shooting sport developed. It was, for the most part, a product of the small, rural communities that dotted the American landscape of the 1800s and early 1900s. It was what became known as the “turkey

shoot.”

Turkey shoots were originally just that – competitions where marksmen took shots at live birds. A common scenario involved a domestic turkey or a wild one that had been trapped being tied by one leg to a stake behind a knee-high log.

Being naturally curious creatures, the turkey would eventually raise his/her head to peep over the log. At that point, the participant whose turn it was to shoot would take a pop at the bird’s head. If his aim was true, the turkey went home with the man for dinner. If not, the next shooter took his place.

In later years, turkey shoots developed into informal affairs where community groups, churches or other organizations needed fund-raising projects that required low overhead and were likely to attract a good number of participants. To make

them attractive to persons of all levels, shotguns replaced center-fire rifles as the weapons of choice so it was as much a matter of luck as skill.

Most turkey shoots involve persons paying their entry fee and being assigned a specific target in a round. When that round is called, the shooters take a stand on a marked line a set distance from the targets and fire one shot at their designated

target. The way it usually works is, the target that has a pellet hit closest to the X target is the winner and collects a turkey, ham, pork tenderloin or whatever else is offered as a prize. Some turkey shoots have participants shoot one-at-a-time rather than all at once.

The VFW Post 2514 turkey shoot is one of those. The way it works is, shooters sign in and are assigned a target position in a particular round. When their time comes up, they are given a shotgun shell, take a position behind a red line and fire

at their designated target. When everyone in that round has shot, the targets are collected and the winner determined.

It’s a simple concept but a process that is full of suspense, anticipation and just plain old fun. At a recent shoot hosted by Post 2514, participants and bystanders lounged on the porch of the Post building as each shooter took his/her turn on the

grassy lawn that led to eight targets about 25 yards away and, beyond that, the Neuse River. As each round was completed, the winner was announced and appropriate hoots and congratulations were extended. In one round, a man and his

daughter were declared to be tied and a shoot-off was called for.

In two of three rounds, this writer’s targets showed pellet marks just a fraction of an inch off the magic X spot. The third was less dramatic due to an inexplicable jerk by the shooter at the moment the trigger was pulled – sort of the equivalent of

a “yip” by a golfer putting. In any case, he took no prize home but did enjoy an afternoon of laughs, camaraderie and competition.

VFW Post 2514 will host a turkey shoot each Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at their location (3850 Butler Rd., New Bern, NC) through December 16.

Concessions are available in the post canteen and fun is guaranteed for all who attend. For information, phone 252-637-9222 between 3 and 7 p.m.

Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com