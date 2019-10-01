Lexington sweeps Thomasville

Lexington swept Thomasville 9-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Monday.

Winning in singles for the Yellow Jackets were Yesenia Cruz, Amaya Hurtado, Katie Hedrick, Emma Chevallier, Lili Gonzalez and Hannia Luna. Rachel Harris won an exhibition match. The teams of Cruz/Hurtado, Madison Murphy/Shevanie Seenanan and Lydia Juarez Lopez/Harley Hedrick won the doubles.

Lexington ended its dual team season 3-8 overall and 2-7 in the CCC. Thomasville fell to 0-10 overall and 0-9 in the CCC.