Oak Grove rolls to victory

Oak Grove rolled to an 18-stroke victory in a Central Carolina Conference match on Monday at Winding Creek.

The Grizzlies posted a 112 score, followed by Ledford (130), North Davidson (140), West Davidson (145), Central Davidson (163) and Salisbury (174).

Ledford's Lauren Hackler was the medalist with a 36. Oak Grove's Ashley Longtbottom and Sarah Stewart were next at 37 while the Grizzlies' Karlie Ann Jump shot 38. Rouding out the top 10 were West's Ainslee Conrad (41), Ledford's Madi Flynt (42), Oak Grove's Emma Maddock (42), North's Kylee Wenmoth (43), Oak Grove's Kaitlyn McDonell (43) and North's Kelsie Conner (45).