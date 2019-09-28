ELON — The punt made a short arc, advancing all of 5 yards before hitting the ground and bouncing upward. Alex Hinton snatched the ball in mid-flight and raced 18 yards for a touchdown.

The play was emblematic of how Western Alamance capitalized on second-quarter opportunities and Rockingham County miscues to post a 43-0 victory in the Mid-State 3-A Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

The Warriors’ second-half scoring explosion featured a daring punt return by Cameron Gattis that led to a 3-yard scoring run by Tyrone Slade for a 7-0 lead.

A Cougars fumble deep in its own territory resulted in a 7-yard scoring burst by Slade and a 14-0 lead. Hinton’s unusual score made it 21-0 at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter.

“I was watching for the fake (punt) and didn’t go back,” said the senior, who also had an interception earlier. “I saw the ball go straight up and a clear field ahead of me and I went for it. It’s the first touchdown ever in my life.”

Western Alamance coach Jeff Snuffer was yelling for Hinton to get away from the ball, same as he did on Gattis’ punt return.

“I was yelling ‘Get away from the ball, Get away,’ ” Snuffer said. “Those two plays sparked energy for us and changed the momentum of the game.”

Gattis scored on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Kendall McKoy before Josh Wilson scooped a fumble and sprinted 12 yards to the end zone for a 36-0 halftime lead.

McKoy finished with 87 yards passing and two touchdowns, completing 6 of 7 attempts. He didn’t throw an interception.

Because of the lopsided score, the clock continuously ran in the second half. The Warriors (4-1) found time to add a 17-yard touchdown pass from McKoy to Logan Smith.

The Western Alamance defense stuffed the Cougars' running game and had quarterback Mason Denny scrambling. The Cougars tended to be pinned deep in their territory, go three-and-out and then punt, resulting in good field position for the Warriors. The Cougars (1-4) crossed midfield once in the game.

“Our defense worked on stripping the ball,” Snuffer said. “Our front four got after it and put a lot of pressure on their quarterback. He ran for his life most of the game. When you pressure the quarterback, good things tend to happen in the secondary.”