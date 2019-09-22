CLEMSON – Clemson was changing up its defensive personnel at such a frantic pace throughout the final three quarters of Saturday’s 52-10 win over Charlotte at one point the stadium announcer credited coordinator Brent Venables with making a tackle instead of his son Jake, a linebacker.

Dad seemed to get a kick out of the miscue although he didn’t notice during the game, saying later, “I was standing there and a player said that and Jake didn’t find the humor in it, but he’ll be fine.”

The elder Venables and his fellow staff members were just about the only people standing on the top-ranked team’s sideline who didn’t see game action with the team using a school record 111 players. Participants included the likes of Will Edwards, a walk-on offensive tackle from Wade Hampton who had only been cleared to play a few days prior, and true freshman Jake Herbstreit, a corner who they tossed in at receiver in the final minutes just to get him some snaps.

“We’ve got a lot of guys tonight who can say they played for the Tigers and nobody can take that away from them,” coach Dabo Swinney said. “They were rewarded for their hard work, had the chance to go out and play and that was pretty special.”

It was his defense upon which Swinney had tried to place much of the scrutiny in the days leading up to the game, attempting to make a 41-point underdog appear as if it belonged on the same field as a team now riding a 19-game win streak. The 49ers had posted some inspiring numbers through three games averaging 47.3 points, 522.3 yards and 296.7 rushing yards per game, but against nobody close to Clemson’s talent and depth.

Swinney maintained Charlotte was the most explosive offense they’d faced this year with the best running game and with enough ability to “embarrass” the Tigers should they not come prepared. As always, Clemson showed up at full throttle.

“A lot of guys didn't really watch (Swinney’s press conference), but I did,” said defensive end K.J. Henry, whose father, Keith, was a former 49ers running backs coach. “I think he was telling his truth. I told their players they were playing great ball. They gashed us a couple of times and made some competitive plays that were better than ours.”

Clemson held the 49ers 37.3 points below their season average in addition to 306.3 total yards and 144 rushing yards fewer than they’d produced each game.

The highlight for Henry and Venables was the sheer amount of guys who took the field.

“In this game at this level, not everybody gets that shine so it’s good to see those guys who have been working real hard get rewarded and that was really fun and exciting to be a part of,” Henry said.

Clemson had 27 different players involved in at least an assisted tackle and true freshman safety Lannden Zanders, from down the highway in Shelby, N.C., recorded his first career sack and the guys in the regular rotation quickly took a backseat in order for the guys deep on the depth chart to get an opportunity.

Brent Venables was asked if there was a different kind of joy watching sparingly used guys joyously get a chance during a blowout win instead of watching his regulars make crucial stops during a close outing.

“I think it’s all the same because those (lesser used players) are grinding all the time and they probably surprise you a little bit with their ability to go out and execute and make plays,” Venables said. “It obviously develops them, develops depth and it gives both them and the coaches confidence when they go out there and execute. They all deserved that opportunity because they’ve been working about as hard as anybody in the program.”