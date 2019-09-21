A look at high school football results from across North Carolina for Sept. 20, 2019

PREP FOOTBALL

LOCAL

Cameron Union Pines 26, Albemarle 3

Clinton 70, Pamlico County 14

East Bladen 39, South Columbus 20

Erwin Triton 46, West Johnston 19

Fairmont 48, West Columbus 0

Jack Britt 27, New Hanover County 20, OT

Fayetteville Christian 68, Rocky Mount Academy 32

Terry Sanford 28, Cape Fear 17

Westover 28, Goldsboro 15

Gray's Creek 55, Pine Forest 21

South View 28, Douglas Byrd 6

Lee County 47, Wilson Fike 26

Midway 53, Hobbton 26

Purnell Swett 60, Wilmington Hoggard 52

Raleigh Ravenscroft 35, Harrells Christian 31

Red Springs 45, West Bladen 7

South Brunswick 34, Salemburg Lakewood 0

South Johnston 38, Western Harnett 10

Southern Lee 35, Franklinton 14

Overhills 26, E.E. Smith 20

Warsaw Kenan 49, Rose Hill Union 12

STATE

Alexander Central 55, Charlotte Olympic 28

Anson County 42, Concord Robinson 7

Apex Middle Creek 13, Cary Panther Creek 7

Asheville Erwin 42, Asheville 30

Asheville Reynolds 44, Enka 0

Ayden-Grifton 44, North Pitt 12

Bartlett Yancey 36, Gaston KIPP Pride 6

Belmont South Point 35, Belmont Cramer 0

Brevard 20, Swannanoa Owen 0

Burlington Williams 61, Graham 3

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 6

Canton Pisgah 28, East Rutherford 25

Carrboro 42, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Charlotte Christian 35, Covenant Day School 3

Charlotte Latin 49, North Raleigh Christian 6

Charlotte Myers Park 68, Cornelius Hough 21

Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Country Day 16

Cherryville 33, Gastonia Highland Tech 21

Chocowinity Southside 41, North Duplin 32

Clayton 49, Fuquay-Varina 34

Durham Jordan 49, Apex 0

Durham Riverside 28, Orange 26

East Duplin 52, Warren County 7

East Forsyth 43, Greensboro Page 7

East Lincoln 56, East Gaston 7

East Surry 35, West Stokes 10

Eastern Randolph 37, Montgomery Central 7

Edenton Holmes 55, Currituck County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 21, Rocky Mount 6

Elkin 28, South Stokes 13

Forest City Chase 55, Rosman 6

Friendship 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Gastonia Huss 34, Central Cabarrus 21

Gates County 52, Northwest Halifax 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 60, Jones County 7

Granville Central 45, Riverside Martin 8

Grayson County, Va. 15, West Wilkes 14

Greene Central 29, Farmville Central 0

Greensboro Dudley 23, Southeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Grimsley 49, Greensboro Smith 7

Greenville Conley 48, West Carteret 0

Halifax Academy 56, Pungo Christian 6

Harnett Central 19, East Wake 7

Havelock 26, West Craven 0

Hayesville 44, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 36

Hertford County 35, South Central Pitt 32

Hickory St. Stephens 26, Newton Foard 21

High Point Andrews 29, High Point Central 28

Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Jacksonville White Oak 16

Holly Springs 49, Cary 20

Huntersville Hopewell 35, West Mecklenburg 21

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Kannapolis Brown 34, West Rowan 20

Kernersville McGuinness 7, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Kings Mountain 42, Shelby 17

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, John Paul II Catholic 26

Kinston 44, Southern Wayne 9

Knightdale 49, Raleigh Enloe 17

Lawndale Burns 49, Newton-Conover 12

Louisburg 38, Rocky Mount Prep 8

Manteo 40, Pinetown Northside 28

Marshville Forest Hills 30, Monroe Piedmont 13

Matthews Butler 34, Charlotte Providence 3

Mitchell County 49, Franklin 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 64, Christ the King High School 0

Morrisville Green Hope 43, Raleigh Sanderson 23

Mount Airy 57, North Surry 38

Mount Pleasant 28, South Stanly 25

Murphy 45, Life Christian, Ga. 28

Nash Central 41, Bertie County 22

New Bern 26, Jacksonville 23

North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 14

North Buncombe 20, Asheville Roberson 14

North Davidson 31, East Davidson 0

North Edgecombe 42, Robersonville South Creek 0

North Lenoir 21, Eastern Wayne 20

North Lincoln 35, Bessemer City 0

North Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Harding 15

North Rowan 20, East Rowan 16

Northeast Guilford 22, Jamestown Ragsdale 20, OT

Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 14

Northern Nash 28, Bunn 22

Northwest Cabarrus 34, Hickory Ridge 29

Oak Grove 52, Lexington 8

Patrick County, Va. 28, North Stokes 14

Perquimans 30, Hampton Roads Generals, Va. 0

Pfafftown Reagan 46, Hickory 21

Pikeville Aycock 34, North Johnston 24

Polk County 50, East Henderson 6

Princeton 60, Raleigh Wake Christian 20

Providence Grove 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 39, Andrews 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 36, Clayton Cleveland 0

Raleigh Millbrook 33, Wake Forest Heritage 32

Raleigh St. David's 38, Cary Christian 26

Reidsville 59, Eastern Guilford 16

Robbinsville 62, GA Force, Ga. 27

Rolesville 41, Raleigh Broughton 11

Salisbury 14, West Davidson 11

Shelby Crest 51, Morganton Freedom 48

South Caldwell 44, R-S Central 43

South Iredell 31, Davie County 28

South Lenoir 49, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Southeast Raleigh 50, South Garner 18

Southern Alamance 29, Burlington Cummings 7

Southern Durham 26, Raleigh Wakefield 21

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 19

Southern Nash 55, Greenville Rose 21

Southwest Guilford 49, Northwest Guilford 21

Southwest Onslow 28, Croatan 6

Southwestern Randolph 33, Trinity 13

Statesville 61, Concord 6

Sylva Smoky Mountain 62, Madison County 0

Tarboro 24, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Thomasville 32, Central Davidson 27

Thomasville Ledford 42, South Rowan 14

Trinity, Tenn. 40, Cherokee 0

Valdese Draughn 48, Avery County 22

Victory Christian Center 20, Hickory Grove Christian 0

W.J. Keenan, S.C. 34, Carolina Pride 17

Wake Forest 52, Garner 17

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Jacksonville Northside 21

Washington 46, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Washington County 35, Northampton County 22

Watauga County 42, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

Waynesville Tuscola 42, North Henderson 22

Weldon 28, Camden County 27

Wendell Corinth Holders 50, Smithfield-Selma 0

West Charlotte 58, Charlotte Berry Tech 19

West Forsyth 28, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

West Iredell 32, North Iredell 3

West Lincoln 69, East Burke 21

West Stanly 52, Trinity Wheatmore 12

Whiteville 49, East Columbus 0

Wilson Beddingfield 21, Wilson Hunt 18

Winston-Salem Prep 58, Greensboro Panthers 20

Winston-Salem Reynolds 29, North Forsyth 6

Zebulon B. Vance 49, South Mecklenburg 7