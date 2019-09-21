YANCEYVILLE — Bartlett Yancey rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-6 non-conference football victory against visiting KIPP Pride on Friday night

Michael Slade, who sat out last week with an injury, rushed for 143 yards and scored on an 84-yard scamper for the Buccaneers (5-0). Davon Lipscomb scored on a 54-yard run and Jacob Scales added a 28-yard score.

Quarterback Brendan Nunnally, getting the start in place of the injured Chase Johnson, scored two rushing touchdowns for Bartlett Yancey.

Jamar Banks gained 112 rushing yards for the Pride (1-3).

• EASTERN RANDOLPH 37, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL 7: At Ramseur, Cade Snotherly hooked up with Kaemen Marley for three first-half touchdowns and Eastern Randolph cruised in the non-league game.

Marley caught scoring passes of 38, 10 and 87-yards from Snotherly as the Wildcats (4-1) bolted to a 19-0 halftime lead.

Marley, who finished with seven catches for 165 yards, added a 15-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Snotherly threw for 250 yards, completing 15 of 23 passes.

Eastern Randolph committed no turnovers for the second straight week. Montgomery Central fumbled three times, losing them all.

The Wildcats racked up 227 yards on the ground as Tavis McAdoo rushed 14 times for 92 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. Snotherly ran for 87 yards and a score.

Darrien Little scored on a 33-yard run for Montgomery Central and finished with 111 yards on 18 attempts.

Harris Jackson led the Timberwolves (1-4) receiving with 103 yards on seven catches.

• REIDSVILLE 59, EASTERN GUILFORD 16: At Reidsville, running back Lionel Long rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns as host Reidsville rolled in the non-league game.

Kamell Smith connected with Samuel Milton on a 19-yard touchdown pass for the Wildcats (2-3). Smith threw for 225 yards with two interceptions. Luke Stanley made three field goals. Hezekia Newby gained 97 yards on eight carries before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Kyle Pinnix threw for 314 yards with three passing touchdowns and another on the ground for the Rams (5-0). Auldon Edwards, a transfer from Cummings High School, caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Pinnix.