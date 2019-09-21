The Mustangs rack up more than 500 yards of total offense in final tuneup prior to conference play.

MOUNT HOLLY – East Lincoln improved to 4-0 after pounding East Gaston on Friday with a 46-point first-half barrage on the way to a 53-7 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Last week we had a good first half, and in the second half it kind of got away with us,” said East Lincoln coach David Lubowicz. “We knew East Gaston was gonna come out and hit us in the mouth, which they did, [so] we took a step back offensively, did a little bit less so we could make sure we were better at that stuff.”

Seven players scored touchdowns for the Mustangs, who rushed for 283 yards and passed for another 273 in the last primer for both teams before conference play.

Senior quarterback Justin Barnett threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more to lead the way for East Lincoln.

TURNING POINT: East Lincoln (4-0) turned it on with three scores in the last six minutes of the first quarter and reached the end zone four times in the last nine minutes before intermission.

East Gaston (0-4) senior KJ Dagout put the Warriors on the board with a dazzling 98-yard kickoff return with 5:25 left before halftime.

STAR OF THE GAME: Barnett (13-of-18 passes for 273 yds) had scoring runs of 22 and 58 yards and completed two touchdown passes to Mikivi Phinx (25 and 72 yards), and another to Lucas McConnell (65 yards), to account for five of the Mustangs eight scor. Of Barnett’s 273 passing yards, 243 were in the first quarter, along with 82 of his 100 rushing yards.

“He was hurt last year,” Lubowicz said of Barnett. “We knew he had it in him, but … I don’t think he’s had a night like this on varsity. We’re excited about him.”

NOTES: The Mustangs were 5-of-8 on point-after attempts for the game while using two kickers. Their final points were provided by senior Pearce Cunningham’s 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

WHAT’S NEXT: East Lincoln begins its conference stretch at home next week against Lake Norman Charter.

“I like our prospects going into conference,” Lubowicz said.

East Gaston hosts Shelby in a troublesome league opener next Friday.