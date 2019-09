Havelock 1, New Bern 0

Havelock's boys soccer team picked up a nonconference win Wednesday night, 1-0, at New Bern.

Will Ferry scored the game's only goal and he was assisted by Wesley Ferry.

New Bern had 14 shots but couldn't get anything to find the net.

Havelock improves to 3-2-2 on the year while New Bern falls to 4-3.