Two football teams coming off different types of big wins will get together again Friday night in Havelock.

With both teams at 2-1 on the year, The Rams host West Craven.

This year is different in the rivalry as the game is not the season opener as it has been each of the past two seasons.

Havelock won a year ago, 48-20, and was victorious 41-14 in 2017.

The two teams were conference mates in 2016 and played twice that season with West Craven winning 28-21 in the regular season and Havelock getting revenge 24-7 in the state playoffs.

"It's not an advantage for either team when the game is played but playing week four instead of week one definitely allows you to know yourself better and the opponent better," West Craven head coach Mike Twichell Jr. said.

"A lot of people got on them for that loss to New Bern this year but they're still a great program with a lot of solid players, not just one."

The Eagles blasted West Carteret a week ago, 54-0, in a game where they made few mistakes and almost every player that took the field shined.

Twichell said defense is going to be a big key Friday against the Rams.

"We gotta limit their big plays and make them work on long drives to score," Twichell said.

"Offensively, we just have to take care of the ball and limit mistakes."

Havelock head coach Allen Wooten almost echoed Twichell in what he thought the keys to Friday's contest will be.

"They'll run some different personel groups out there and they have a lot of skill players that are fast that can hurt you," Wooten said of the Eagles.

"I think the combination of turnovers and big play defense will be the keys."

Wooten's defense, like Twichell's, is coming off an impressive performance a week ago, a 21-7 win over Wallace-Rose Hill.

"All 11 guys I think played really well last week for us on defense," Wooten said.

"Offensively, guys also stepped up and with us starting five new offensive linemen this year, those guys are starting to come together better too."

Both teams also have offensive players that have carried the load this season as West Craven's Arthur Abrams, Trent Casey, Carice Raynor, Silas Wallace and Jon Ward have all registered explosive plays.

For Havelock, Kamarro Edmonds is the bell cow but Kamron Hoover, Dru Dotter, Jaylen Budget and Jaheim Lockhart have flashed as well.

Kickoff is from Sasser Stadium in Havelock Friday at 7 p.m.

