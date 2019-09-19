One of the things most students learn in school (in addition to the correct method for shooting a spit ball and why it’s not smart to aim one at any kid whose first name is preceded by “Big”) is that nearly everything can be explained through

the application of scientific principles.

High school science teachers have made the distribution of such knowledge their goal ever since Copernicus first sat around with his students and labored to instill an understanding of the universe in their hormone-enraged brains.

I have been privileged over the years to receive an advanced education in the classic sciences – geology, meteorology, astronomy and five-card draw. I have also earned the equivalent of a Master’s Degree in a variety of outdoor pursuits such as

snipe hunting, campfire building, duck missing and boat bailing. As a result, I have been able to take the mystery out of a number of phenomena that have baffled other sportsmen since the dawn – or at least the mid-morning – of time.

For example, there is the question of “ground shrinkage.” For the scientifically challenged, that is a peculiar thing that happens to certain game animals, like whitetail deer, between the time a hunter takes a shot at one and when he finally

finds the animal lying dead in the woods. For example, a ten-point buck the size of a moose when it first appeared under a bow hunter’s tree stand might be no bigger than a hefty coon hound when the lucky outdoorsman finally tracks him down. Not only that, but his impressive rack will have been magically reduced to a six-inch prong on each side. How in the world can such a thing happen?

In fact, it is due to the force of gravity. Sir Isaac Newton (the same guy who invented the fig cookie) found that gravity is the attraction of all matter for all other matter, and that the degree of attraction depends on the mass of the objects

and their distance apart. Once a deer succumbs to the effects of a well-placed arrow, it falls to the ground where it’s closer to the center of the earth. Thus the pull of gravity is greater and the animal’s carcass, including its antlers begins to

shrink. That explains how a buck that was a true trophy when it was shot can become an object of ridicule when the hunter’s buddies see it in the back of his truck later. Their laughter is just evidence that they are ignorant of the laws of science.

The same principle applies to fish, but there it’s called “cooler shrinkage.” I have known eight-pound speckled trout to be reduced to the size of a weenie between the time they were landed and when they were shown off at the dock.

Just such an incident almost got me into some hot water once. A Marine Fisheries officer strolled down an ocean pier where I was fishing one afternoon, checking the size and number of the anglers’ catch. I eagerly opened my cooler,

expecting he would tell me the huge flounder I had caught earlier would qualify for one of the state’s trophy citations. Imagine my surprise when the gendarme laid a ruler along my fish and its tail stopped at 11 inches. Imagine my even greater

surprise when he advised that the minimum legal size for a flounder was 15 inches!

For a moment I was thrown for a loop. And then, I realized what had happened.

I patiently explained the principle of “cooler shrinkage” to the obviously ill-informed officer. He must have been a U.N.C. graduate because he had a hard time grasping it at first. He finally got the idea, though, gave me a warning ticket and

walked off shaking his head. He seemed really embarrassed about the incident.

A lot of other strange things in the outdoors can be explained by the laws of science if you understand those complicated and convoluted concepts. Consider, for instance, the fly fisherman who is noted among his peers for his casting

abilities. This is a guy who could drop a bream popper on a gnat’s back at thirty paces, wearing a blindfold, in a hurricane. But, for some reason, while fishing with one of his buddies on a quiet brackish water creek, his line manages to find every

overhanging tree limb within a quarter mile. When it’s not languishing in a live oak, it’s slapping the man’s fishing partner in the back of the head, or wrapping itself around the trolling motor like a demonic snake. What gives?

The explanation is simple. It’s the Coriolis Effect – the tendency of things that are moving across the earth’s surface in the northern hemisphere to veer off in a clockwise direction. It’s the opposite in the southern hemisphere. Obviously the fly

fisherman who had such profound casting problems had forgotten to consider he was north of the earth’s equator. It’s a common mistake, one I’ll admit I’ve made a few times myself. In fact, it affects other endeavors as well, things like shooting doves on opening day or trying to set up a tent without the written instructions. A serious sportsman has simply got to stop once in awhile, smell the bug spray, and think about what hemisphere he’s in.

If an individual aims to be an expert in his favorite outdoor sports, he would do well to toss all those how-to books and glossy magazines in the trash and check a good basic science text out of the library. He could learn things that are really

beneficial, like how the Bernoulli Principle not only explains why airplanes stay aloft but how a mallard drake a duck hunter just nailed with a perfectly-placed load of number 4s can keep right on winging over the marsh, cackling as he goes, none

the worse for wear.

He might finally figure out why smoke from a campfire always seems to blow right into his face, no matter where he sits. (It’s the Venturi Effect). Or why an air mattress, even a brand new one, will invariably go flat in the middle of the night.

(That one is explained by Boyle’s Gas Laws).

In any case, the inquisitive sportsman will not only become more adept and skillful, he will be able to bask in the admiration of his family and friends. Most important, he will have the satisfaction that comes with unraveling some of the world’s outdoor mysteries.

Ed Wall, M.A. can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com