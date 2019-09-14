ASHEBORO — Kaemen Marley's 55-yard run with 2:03 remaining sealed the victory for visiting Eastern Randolph as the Wildcats slipped past Asheboro 36-33 in a non-league high school football game Friday night.

Marley scored all five of Eastern Randolph's touchdowns and finished with 90 yards rushing on 10 carries and 84 yards receiving on five catches.

Marley scored on runs of 5, 2 and 55 yards and added two scoring receptions from 5 and 17 yards.

The game had three lead changes in the first half ending with Eastern Randolph leading 22-20. The Wildcats never relinquished the lead.

Cade Snotherly finished 10-for-14 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Randolph (3-1).

Asheboro (1-3) racked up 286 yards on the ground led by quarterback Khyland Hadley-Lindsay (167 yards on 13 carries) and running back Kaleb Cheek (117 yards on 19 attempts).

Cheek had two rushing touchdowns and Hadley-Lindsay scored on a 1-yard run.

Hadley-Lindsay threw touchdown passes to Dyvon McKinney (14 yards) and Logan Richardson (5 yards).

Eastern Randolph won the turnover battle by recovering two Asheboro fumbles, The Wildcats had no turnovers.