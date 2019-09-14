WALLBURG — For Ledford football coach Chris Adams the plan was simple.

“Based on where we were this week and for this opponent, we knew we needed to make some changes,” Adams explained. “And that meant having Walker (Lackey) at quarterback.”

Adams' switch-a-roo had a calming effect on a young Panther team trying to avert an unthinkable 0-3 start.

And the nerves went out the window on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Lackey took the shot gun snap, faked the dive on a read option play, found a seem around the left side and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown to ignite a 27-3 Central Carolina Conference win over West Davidson Friday night.

The versatile senior added a 51-yard scoring run in the second quarter and got some help from running back Christian Franklin, who also outran the Dragon defense on a long TD run in the opening half, to seize complete momentum in the first two quarters and help the home team open its defense of the CCC title with an easy victory.

“We kind of think of Walker as our Christian McCaffrey,” said Adams, referring to the Carolina Panthers star player. “We want to line him up in different places because he is so versatile, maybe the slot, a little running back and some quarterback. But in our first two games, the execution of what we were trying to do is not what we desired. Walker is a playmaker, he’s a senior and he’s a winner.

“So for this week, we just felt like we needed to have the ball in his hands every play.”

And Lackey’s first-play score had a mental effect on Adams' troops.

“Listen, this is a new team from last year,” he said. “Our young guys are learning and we as coaches are learning. After Walker’s (TD) everybody kind of exhaled. That was the first time we had been ahead in a game this year.”

The Dragons, who dipped to 1-2, played well in spurts throughout and particularly on defense in the second half. West squeezed the Panthers' running angles and was more disciplined while yielding just 45 yards of total offense after intermission.

The problem for the visitors was trying to keep up on the three long TD runs.

“We had three bad reps on defense tonight,” said veteran West coach Bryan Lingerfelt. “We hadn’t seen (Lackey) at quarterback on the tapes we had but we kind of had a feeling he’d be in there at some point. We weren’t where we needed to be on the edge on those plays and that is really about eye discipline with that read option. All it takes is being one step out of position and then sometimes you can't catch up.”

West didn’t generate much offense on the night, but it put together its most impressive drive on its first possession following Lackey’s early score.

Aided by two pass interference penalties on the Panthers, the Dragons drove to the Ledford 26 before settling for Andrew Brown’s 43-yard field goal, trimming the deficit to 7-3.

But the Panthers began to pull away on the third play of the second quarter when Franklin, who has been limited with a sore ankle, busted loose for a 59-yard scoring jaunt.

The Panthers pushed their lead to 21-3 on their next possession when Lackey again pulled the dive on a read option and was simply too fast for the Dragon defense on the 51-yard scoring play.

“Luckily we’ve got some guys with some wheels when they get into the open field,” said Adams. “And so much of what we do is on the read option.”

Left-footed Bryson Sims booted a 42-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the first half and then added 38-yard field goal in the game’s final two minutes.

“We’ve been harping to the kids about doing the little things right,” said Adams. “We lost to two really good football teams to start the season (Glenn and Randleman) and we just wanted to use those as a learning tool. This was a hard-fought win and it’s good to get a win and a conference win at that.”

Lingerfelt saw some positives with his club.

“I thought we played really well defensively in the second half and played pretty decent on offense,” he said. “The kids are playing hard. Ledford is always very good defensively, they are sound in their technique. We’ve got to continue to work to get better because this conference is always good.”

Notes: The Dragons managed 226 yards of offense for the game while Ledford had 278 in the first half. ...West welcomes undefeated Salisbury next Friday. …The Panthers travel to South Rowan next Friday. …A moment of silence was held before the game for longtime WLXN and Majic 99.9 FM radio sports announcer Randy Swicegood, who died on Wednesday after a short battle with cancer.