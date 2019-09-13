HAVELOCK - Friday's battle of two prestigious football programs in North Carolina football history began as a defensive struggle as Havelock and Wallace-Rose Hill were both hoping to get that first break in the game.

That break went to the Rams as Wallace-Rose Hill fumbled at its own 1-yard line and Havelock's Zaphyere Harvey jumped on the football.

One play later, Kamarro Edmonds walked into the end zone for a 7-0 Havelock lead.

Edmonds was a force for the Rams as he scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter and on a 45-yard pass in the third on the way to a 21-7 Havelock victory.

"I just give a lot of credit to my O-line, we executed tonight and were able to score touchdowns and get a W," Edmonds said.

Defensively, Havelock stayed in gaps and on assignments and allowed just seven points and three big plays to the Bulldogs.

Most times in the game, when the Rams had to have a defensive stop, they got it.

Senior defensive end Arthur Little said the team just brought the energy, fire and intensity Friday that fueled the defense.

With seven minutes to go in the game, trailing 21-7, the Bulldogs punted away to the Rams and Havelock was able to drive down the field and milk all of that seven minutes away for the win.

Head coach Allen Wooten improves to 2-1 in his opening year leading the Rams and said he was pleased with the team effort in the win.

"You want to coach against the best and Wallace-Rose Hill and Coach (Kevin) Motsinger, they're one of the best," Wooten said.

"We just played a pretty sound game and was able to close it out with a big boy drive that we chewed off the last seven minutes of clock."

Havelock forced three Wallace turnovers and committed just one.

"Wet field and wet ball - that hurts the passing game a bit but we just tried to adjust and the guys came out and did everything we wanted to do," Wooten said.

Havelock (2-1) now moves on to another rivalry game next week as West Craven (2-1) comes to town.

Havelock 7 7 7 0 - 21

Wallace-Rose Hill 0 0 7 0 - 7

First Quarter

H - Kamarro Edmonds 1 run (Will Ferry kick)

Second Quarter

H - Edmonds 9 run (Ferry kick)

Third Quarter

WRH - Cameren Dalrymple 35 run (Jeffery Escobar kick)

H - Edmonds 45 pass from Andrew Frazier (Ferry kick)

Team Statistics

WRH HAV

Total Offense 228 240

First Downs 10 9

Rushes-Yards 42-190 39-186

Passing Yards 38 54

Comp-Att-Int 1-4-1 2-6-1

Turnovers 3 1

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-28 6-34

Individual Stats:

Passing: Havelock - Andrew Frazier - 2-for-6 for 54 yards (TD, INT); Wallace-Rose Hill - Malachi Brice 1-4 for 38 yards (INT).

Rushing: Havelock - Kamarro Edmonds 16-92 (2 TD), Jaylen Budget 13-64, Kamron Hoover 3-16, Marcus Gatling 2-9, Andrew Frazier 4-3, A.J. Moore 1-2; Wallace-Rose Hill - Cameren Dalrymple 16-132 (TD), Kanye Roberts 16-53, Devin Gardner 6-22, Anthony Byrd 1-(-3), Brice 3-(-14).

Receiving: Havelock - Edmonds 2-54 (TD); Wallace-Rose Hill - Nick Dobson 1-38.

Jordan Honeycutt can be reached at 252-635-5670 or at jordan.honeycutt@newbernsj.com