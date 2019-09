HAVELOCK - The Havelock Rams football team picked up its first win of the season Saturday night in a rescheduled game due to Hurricane Dorian, 34-14, over Panther Creek.

The win is the first of head coach Allen Wooten's Havelock High career.

Havelock's defense stepped up to shut out the Catamounts in the second half Saturday.

No stats were available at this time.

The win moves Havelock to 1-1 overall and the Rams will host Wallace-Rose Hill Friday night.