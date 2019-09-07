ASHEVILLE — In a game involving two teams that wear red, it was Greene that made the difference.

Hendersonville senior Caleb Greene made a triumph return for the Bearcats by scoring three touchdowns, two on offense and one on defense, as HHS outlasted Asheville 47-40 Friday night at Cougar Field.

The Bearcats (2-1) won despite giving up 40 points and close to 500 yards on defense. Asheville only punted once in the contest. However, an opportunistic Hendersonville defense recovered three Cougar fumbles in the second half and had two interceptions to give the Bearcats the regionally televised win.

Greene missed last week’s loss at West Henderson due to an injury.

“It was good to have Caleb back and he played well,” said a delighted Bearcat coach Jim Soesbee afterwards. “I’m just proud of all our guys tonight. We never quit and beat a great Asheville team this evening. It was a great night for the Bearcats.”

Hendersonville led 34-27 at halftime, but Asheville dominated the third quarter and scored twice to take a 40-34 lead entering the final period.

The Bearcats put their best drive of the second half late in the third quarter behind the running of Hazhan Collington. Collington led a 66-yard drive with 50 yards coming from him on runs. His 14-yard scamper on the first play of the final period tied the game at 40-40. Angel Ramirez’s PAT put HHS in front for good at 41-40.

Greene helped give the Bearcats some breathing room late in the game. On fourth-and-goal at the AHS 2, he scored on a reverse that fooled everybody on the Cougar defense. He ran untouched into the end zone for a 47-40 lead as the PAT was blocked with 3:47 left.

Asheville threatened one more time but Alex Lammers intercepted Tree Hillier’s pass at the HHS 30 to seal the win that took more than three hours to play.

“It was great to be back playing tonight with my brothers,” said Greene. “It was tough to miss last week’s game. Our guys just fought and scrapped throughout the night and we got a great win.”

HHS fumbled the opening kicking off and the Cougars quickly took advantage as they drove 25 yards in six plays. Justin Campbell culminated the drive with a four-yard run to put the home team in front 6-0 less than two minutes into the contest.

But Hendersonville responded on its first drive of the game. The Bearcats used a nice mix of passing and running to move the ball to the AHS 14. Hunter then connected with Greene for his first big play of the night as he caught a slant pattern and raced to the end zone. The PAT from Angel Ramirez put the Bearcats in front 7-6.

Hillier tossed his first TD of the game on the ensuing possession. He hit Famous Pasley on a 46-yard bomb to put the Cougars back in front. A pass on the conversion put Asheville on top 14-7.

Hendersonville responded, thanks to another big play from Greene. Facing third and 27 on its 31, Woodson Hunter hit Greene on a fly pattern. The senior ran through the Cougar secondary and rambled to the Asheville 2. Jayleon Gaines scored on the next play to cut the Asheville lead to 14-13.

The first quarter had plenty of fireworks but the second quarter was full of explosions by both teams. But it was Hendersonville that made big plays not just on offense but on special teams and defense.

The Cougars led 20-13 on Hillier’s second TD pass. Collington took the ensuing kickoff and made an electrifying run, switching from one side of the field to the other, and scooting 81 yards to knot the score at 20-20.

HHS’s defense finally made a play when Greene stepped in front of a Hillier pass and raced untouched into the Cougar end zone for a go-ahead score as the Bearcats led 26-20.

“I just saw the quarterback roll out and coming my way. I was able to make a play and get us a score,” said Greene.

Asheville went back in front 27-26 on a Campbell touchdown reception before the Bearcats rallied to take a 34-27 halftime lead. Hunter tossed a 16-yard scoring pass to Keyshawn Smith. Hunter teamed up with a wide-open Dorian Allen for the conversion and a seven-point HHS lead at halftime.

Neither team punted in the first half. Hillier threw for 229 yards in the opening half, while Hunter passed 143 yards.

Hendersonville is back in action next Friday when its hosts Newton-Conover at Dietz Field starting at 7:30 p.m.

* * *

In other games involving area teams on Friday night, Brevard edged East Rutherford 16-14, Rosman got its first win with a 40-12 win over Madison, and Polk County remained undefeated with a convincing 42-0 shutout of R-S Central.