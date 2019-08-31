ASHEBORO — The Randleman Tigers have another strong offense with the capabilities of driving down the field on every possession. Against Southwestern Randolph Friday night at Ivey B. Luck Stadium, the Tigers didn’t have to drive very far down the field to pile up points. RHS started eight possessions inside SWR territory in rolling to a 55-21 victory.

The win leaves the Tigers 2-0 on the young season while the Cougars slip to 1-1.

RHS scored on its first five possessions, including four that started inside Cougar territory.

“I thought we were able to capitalize on some of their misfortune,” RHS coach Shane Handy said after watching his team score four times in the first quarter in taking a 42-14 halftime lead. “They were lined up to stop the run tonight and we were able to score on some long pass plays.”

SWR coach Seth Baxter said giving the Tigers a short field time and time again was not in the game plan.

“When you make a team only go 40 yards for a score, that’s tough,” Baxter said “They are very good. They don’t need any help.”

Naheim Lilly had his second straight strong rushing game with 134 yards on the ground and three scores Coming to the forefront after an injury to last year’s The Courier-tribune player of the year Jaquan Snipes, Lilly has now tallied seven touchdowns in the Tigers’ first two games.

“I just want to step up and give the best contribution to my team I can give,” said Lilly, who scored on runs of 16, 17 and 43 yards. “I think I can do better. Hit the holes better. Every time I see (a defender), I just want to get by him and get into the end zone.”

While the RHS rushing game was again stout, it was the Tigers’ passing attack that gave them an early lead.

After holding the Cougars without a first down on the first series of the game, the Tigers blocked a punt and took over on the SWR 37. On second down, Koby Price found an open Dominick Poole for a 37-yard score and the first of six PATs in the first half by Chris Gentry gave RHS a 7-0 lead.

Poole picked off a second-down pass on SWR’s next possession and RHS took over at the RHS 42. On the very first play, Price threw a lateral pass to Harrison Moffitt and Moffitt turned and threw a scoring pass to Kevin Cruz to make it 14-0 at the 9:09 mark.

On RHS’ first play of its next possession, Price hooked up with Robbie Rich for a 47-yard scoring play and it was 21-0 quickly.

“We had to throw the ball tonight,” Handy said. “I feel we are very balanced offensively. In the last 12 years, we have wanted to be very balanced. And our offensive line has done a great job.”

The Cougars drove 57 yards in five plays for its first score of the game, a 27-yard TD pass from Elijah Reza to Braxton Davis. Francisco Calderon’s PAT pulled the Cougars to within 21-7.

RHS then drove 80 yards on eight plays with Moffitt scoring on an 11-yard run to up the Tigers’ lead to 28-7.

After forcing a punt, the Tigers scored on their fifth straight possession, driving 37 yards, including a 16-yard scoring run from Lilly for a 35-7 lead.

“Their offense has so many weapons,” Baxter said. “Their passing game was impressive. They made some big-play calls.”

After RHS fumbled the ball away on its next possession, the Cougars cashed in again on a 50-yard running play from Davis on a reverse to make it 35-14.

The Tigers added another score in the first half when Kevin Cruz picked up a fumble and rambled 25 yards for a score with under a minute to play.

“That was big,” Baxter said. “We score on that possession and it’s 28-21 instead of giving them a score and it’s 42-14.”

SWR scored first in the second half, driving 53 yards on eight plays, getting a nicely-executed 27-yard scoring strike from Reza to Mark Flores. The pass just cleared the RHS defender’s outstretched hands and dropped into the arms of Flores.

The Tigers answered on their next drive, going 79 yards. Lilly capped the drive with another shifty scoring run, this one from 17 yards out for a 48-21 advantage.

Lilly added another score on the very first play of the final quarter when he broke three tackles and outran the defense for a 43-yard scoring run, his third rushing TD of the game and seventh of the young season. That gave the Tigers, who scored 48 points against Asheboro in the season opener, a 55-21 lead.

“He can make them miss,” Handy said of his sophomore running back.

"I told then I was using this as a measuring stick game and we were outplayed in all three phases,” Baxter said. “We’re trying to get our program where there’s is.”