Zerpa, Murdock mow through Pulaski in Game 1

Noah Murdock earned extra time on the mound as the Burlington Royals' first Appalachian League playoff game in three years unfolded.

He made good use of it.

Murdock completed a three-hit shutout with four sterling innings as the Royals defeated the visiting Pulaski Yankees 6-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 semifinals Friday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

"I got to pitch at the end of the game," Murdock said of his unusual late-inning activity. "That was fun."

The rest of the series, beginning with Game 2 on Saturday night, is set for Pulaski, Va.

Murdock, a former University of Virginia right-hander, had been on a three-inning limit throughout the past month. He was so efficient following Angel Zerpa's stellar start that he went out for the ninth.

"At that point, let him roll because he was doing well," manager Chris Widger said.

Murdock, who threw 40 pitches through three innings, said: "In my head, I'm thinking I've got to have the best three innings that I can. I think the plan was three innings. They came and asked me if I could go another. I said, 'Sure, I'm dealing.' "

His last inning turned out rather well. Murdock's 98 mph fastball resulted in the second of three strikeouts in the ninth.

Michael Massey’s three-run home run in the third inning was the big blow. Mark it down as one of his memorable hits.

"It's playoffs, that's one of the bigger ones (I've had)," Massey said.

Zerpa and Murdock produced their playoff positives from the mound. They combined to strike out 13 batters.

"It's kind of the way we were winning for a while earlier in the season," Widger said of the pitching. "It all starts with Zerpa and Murdock. They controlled the entire game."

Zerpa, a 19-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, said through a translator that he was honored to start the playoff opener.

"I was feeling a lot of sensation inside of me," Zerpa said. "I feel proud because the manager and staff gave me the confidence to pitch the first game."

It was Zerpa's first playoff appearance.

Pulaski starter Reid Anderson’s slider to Massey turned out to be his major mistake. The two-out line drive stayed just inside the right-field foul pole.

"I knew it was going to stay fair from where I was," Massey said. "Maybe it would hit the foul pole."

The teams played three tight, low-scoring games last weekend.

"Sometimes all it takes is to break the ice," Widger said, "to be able to play a little looser."

Burlington players said they sensed the extra buzz because of the postseason.

"Playoff baseball, there is nerves and tension," Massey said. "Anytime you can play from in front, that's going to be big."

Burlington had batters reach base only eight times in the game, with all except two of them scoring.

Pulaski runners made it to second base in the fourth and fifth innings — both times with two outs — before Zerpa extinguished those threats.

Zerpa finished with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Royals tacked on two unearned runs in the sixth, first coming on Maikel Garcia’s one-out fielder’s choice chopper.

Then came a fluky play when Vinnie Pasquantino’s grounder down the first-base line struck first base umpire Trevor Matthews. Garcia came around to score from second base.

Diego Hernandez tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Pasquantino had two of Burlington’s five hits.



International League

At Durham, Michael Perez's ninth-inning single broke a tie as the Durham Bulls defeated the visiting Gwinnett Stripers 6-5 and moved back on the right side of wild-card playoff position with three games to go.

The Bulls (74-62) won their fourth game in a row.

Jake Cronenworth had a two-run double and Daniel Robertson's run-scoring single made it 5-0 in the fourth inning. Robertson finished with three hits.

Adam Duvall's three-run home run in the eighth off Bulls reliever Peter Fairbanks (1-2), the eventual winning pitcher, tied the game at 5-5.

South Division-leading Gwinnett (78-58) was limited to six hits.