WINSTON-SALEM — Despite the 89 yards required to reach the end zone and the fewer than 2½ minutes available for doing so, Sage Surratt picked up on a certain assurance from quarterback Jamie Newman as Wake Forest approached what would become the game-winning touchdown drive Friday night.

That confidence was tested, but after three straight Demon Deacons runs were stuffed at the doorstep of the Utah State goal line, Newman delivered one final time, on fourth down with the go-ahead score to Kendall Hinton for an eventual 38-35 victory in a wild season opener at BB&T Field.

“He was smiling,” Surratt said of Newman. “A confident look on his face. He wasn’t worried at all. I knew we were going to go down and score some way.”

Utah State led 35-31 when Surratt was caught from behind on a 70-yard pass play and dropped at the Aggies’ 1-yard line, setting the dramatic sequence. Cade Carney, Wake Forest’s battering ram of a running back, then was stoned on first-and-goal, second-and-goal and third-and-goal, all of them with just a yard needed to score.

Leave it to Newman, the redshirt junior out of Graham High School, to come through in the clutch. He found the leaping Hinton in a crowded corner of the end zone with 1:08 left, the ninth lead change of this high-octane start to the season.

Newman finished 34 of 47 passing for 401 yards and three touchdowns, career-best numbers that capped his fifth starting assignment in college with his third come-from-behind, game-winning touchdown drive during the waning minutes.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Newman said. “It’s not relief, it’s just a feeling of excitement. You finish games like that, you’re always going to be excited.”

Justin Strnad’s interception sealed the outcome with 17 seconds remaining. Utah State, powered by stud quarterback Jordan Love, reached the Wake Forest 31-yard line on that last-gasp possession, before the linebacker Strnad’s clinching pick-off pulled the plug.

That allowed the Demon Deacons to escape on a night when a pair of their promising drives inside the Aggies’ 5-yard line — both of them ending in fourth-and-1 runs that were stopped cold — produced no points.

Love, who Utah State is promoting as a Heisman Trophy candidate, performed as advertised with 416 passing yards and three touchdowns, though he was intercepted three times. The Aggies, an 11-win team and bowl winner from last season, piled up 596 total yards while holding second-half leads on three occasions.

“There’s a part of me that feels like we didn’t deserve to win that game,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We gave up so many big plays on defense. Offensively, our short-yardage package was completely ineffective. But we hung in there.”

Late in the third quarter, one play after Wake Forest cornerback Amari Henderson pounced for an interception of Love, Christian Beal-Smith cashed in with a 12-yard touchdown run that put the Demon Deacons ahead 31-28.

Again, Utah State answered, this time to move in front 35-31 on Jaylen Warren’s 4-yard score set up by Love’s 20-yard hookup with Caleb Repp on third-and-6.

“That’s a really good team that we beat,” Clawson said, “and we were fortunate to do it. But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to our kids, for just the way they keep fighting and keep competing. I think that’s a trademark of Wake Forest football.”

Utah State led 21-17 by halftime, after Siaosi Mariner’s 17-yard touchdown catch was reversed by replay review with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Mariner initially was ruled out of bounds in the back corner of the end zone, but that was overturned with the receiver determined to have tapped his right foot in a sliver of the end zone, while hauling in the grab despite tight coverage from Wake Forest cornerback Essang Bassey.

The teams combined for 617 total yards during what quickly became an up-tempo opening half to the season. The final tally hit a combined 1,175 total yards.

Newman completed a rapidly moving first drive of the season for the Demon Deacons by placing nice touch on a lofted 22-yard touchdown pass to Surratt. Utah State needed only 2½ minutes of game time to match that on Gerold Bright’s 7-yard score — and the back-and-forth bonanza was on.

■ EXTRA POINTS: Wake Forest won its 10th consecutive home opener. … Surratt caught seven passes for 158 yards, while Carney rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries. … Utah State linebacker David Woodward was credited with making 24 tackles. … After the victory, Wake Forest presented the game ball to new athletics director John Currie.