There will be seven public-private soccer games in 2019, compared to just four lasts season

There are four automatic phone calls for Mike Scheffel when he puts a schedule together for his Coastal Christian boys soccer team.

The Centurions have six conference games penciled in every season. After that, Scheffel gets on the phone with head coaches at Ashley, Hoggard, Laney and New Hanover.

This year, Coastal Christian and Cape Fear Academy nearly play all four Wilmington public schools. The Hurricanes get their shot, while Coastal Christian will play everyone but Hoggard. The Vikings had to cancel their game against the Centurions right before the regular season started, but the two did scrimmage in preseason action.

It's a welcome challenge for both private school programs in the city, and now the public schools have two legitimate non-conference games that will serve as great preparation before the grind of Mideastern Conference play.

"It wasn't always like this, but since Mike (Scheffel) took over at Coastal Christian, and the work Meade (McFarlane) has done over at Cape Fear Academy, there's good soccer all across the city," New Hanover head coach TJ Rennie said. "Anytime I can avoid spending two hours on a bus and still play a great team, I'll take it."

The first two of the seven public-private battles happened this week. Cape Fear Academy battled to a 4-4 draw with Ashley, and Coastal Christian beat New Hanover 3-0. It was the Centurions' first-ever win against the Wildcats.

Today, Cape Fear Academy will host Hoggard at 4 p.m. The Hurricanes are coming off their first state championship in program history in 2018, and the Vikings have won two-straight MEC titles.

"When we can play well against those schools, it means we have a good chance of winning our conference and playing well in the state tournament," Cape Fear Academy head coach Meade McFarlane said. "We're going to play great teams like Fayetteville Christian and Gaston Christian, but I know our boys really look forward to these games."

Sure, a loss for the public schools might hurt their MaxPreps rating that factors into N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff seeding, but so will any loss to quality opposition. It could also help, especially with Coastal Christian sitting 6-0-1 this season and ranked 17th in the state on MaxPreps and Cape Fear Academy coming off a state title.

Ashley head coach Greg Marinich relishes the opportunity to play at Cape Fear Academy every year. Not only do the Hurricanes give the Screaming Eagles a good, local measuring stick game, but Ashley can also get some reps on a turf field before traveling to face New Hanover at Legion Stadium later in the year.

Last season, there were only four games between Wilmington private and public schools. That number rose to seven, weather permitting, in 2019.

The hope from all sides is that they continue to find ways to play each other.

"We want to play those four schools every year," Scheffel said. "The kids know each other. The parents know each other and we all have great relationships among the coaches. So, why not? It's just more proof of the great soccer community Wilmington has to offer."

