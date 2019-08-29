Boating Education Course offered

In North Carolina, persons born on or after January 1, 1988 must complete a NASBLA-approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater on public waterways.

The course is free but pre-registration is required. It will be offered at Neuse Sport Shop in Cedar Point on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to sign up, go online to www.ncwildlife.org and click on the scrolling “Boating Education Courses” tab at the bottom of the home page.

Dove season coming up

The first segment of the 2019-20 hunting season for mourning dove and white-winged dove will open 1/2 hour before sunrise on Monday, Sept. 2 and extend through Oct. 5. The second and third segments will be Nov. 16-30 and Dec. 9 -

Jan. 31. The daily bag limit throughout the season is 15 birds per hunter. A valid hunting license and HIP (Harvest Information Program) certification are required for all hunters age 16 and over.

Hunter Education course

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered at Lenoir Community College in Snow Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. (plus one additional day).

It will also be offered on Sept. 8 at the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department from 9-4 p.m. and the Vanceboro Fire Department from 2-8 p.m. There is no charge for any of the sessions but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to the Wildlife Commission’s web site (www.ncwildlife.org) and click on the scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.

Artists sought for N.C. Duck Stamp Competition

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.

The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-21 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020 to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, 108 Gladden St., Washington, NC 27889.

The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual contest which typically draws artists from across the country. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged

teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat. A panel of five judges, who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression, will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28, 2020. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.

Proceeds from the sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina. Complete rules and entry forms for the competition are available online at www.visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.

Finding downed doves

Every hunter knows how frustrating it is to have a dove on the ground and not be able to find it. With their brown/gray coloring, it can be especially troublesome in a weedy field or among corn stubble. Bird markers may help. They are nothing

more than fishing weights with 12” strips of orange flagging tape tied to them.

When a dove is shot down, the hunter pulls one out of his pocket and, before he takes his eyes off the spot, tosses the marker to where the bird fell. Then, if he is distracted by other birds and gets off track, he can always go back to the general

area where the dove went down.

Bird markers won’t take the place of well-trained retriever but, if you don’t have one of those, they can save a few birds that might be lost otherwise. Most folks can toss a four-ounce bird marker about 40 yards with reasonable accuracy.

They might not throw it right on top of the bird but they can get a marker close enough to keep them in the ball park until it is located.