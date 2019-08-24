Oak Grove routs Trinity

Aiden Shewcow ran for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns as Oak Grove routed Trinity 54-0 on Friday in a game called off with 5:28 left in the third quarter due to lightning.

A whole host of Grizzlies made big plays.

Anthony Bowen had 3 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown while also returning a punt for a touchdown. Seth Blair ran for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ian McGlamery. Caleb Schoenberger, Brandon Fitzgerald and Wesley Tompkins all had extra points.

Nikolas Everhart, Jordan Bogue, Ryon Leonard and Grubbs led a defense that allowed no first downs.

Oak Grove (1-0) is at Jordan-Matthews next Friday.

Central runs over Bishop McGuinness

Corey Casilac ran for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns on 17 carries as Central Davidson overwhelmed Bishop McGuinness 55-13 on Friday in Kernersville.

The Spartans amassed 544 yards rushing, second most in school history.

Brandon Shore rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 carries. Cole Stewart ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Brody Stovall had 51 yards and a touchdown on 3 carries. Keyshawn Breedlove ran 50 yards for a touchdown on his lone carry. Drake Cullens was 7-for-8 on extra points.

On the defensive side, Ashton Shepler had 6 tackles 1 blocked kick; Jaydon Rusnak had 3 tackles and 1 sack;

Justin Fortner had 7 tackles 2 sacks and Nathan Kirk had 8 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss.

The Spartans (1-0) are idle next Friday.

South falls to North Stokes

South Davidson opened the season with a 34-20 loss to North Stokes on Friday.

Quarterback Damon Hill ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats and Isaiah Ramsey ran for one touchdown.

The Wildcats are at West Davidson next Friday.

West game suspended

West Davidson was trailing Wheatmore 14-13 in the second quarter when was suspended due to lightning.

The game will resume Monday at 7 p.m. at Wheatmore.

East game suspended

East Davidson was trailing Providence Grove 7-0 at halftime when play was suspended due to lightning.

Play will resume on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Providence Grove.

Ledford falls to Glenn

Ledford fell 24-0 to Glenn on Friday in Wallburg.

The Panthers (0-1) are idle ne xt Friday.

North game postponed

North Davidson's game with Parkland was postponed due to lightning. It will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

Thomasville game postponed

Thomasville's game at Albermarle was postponed due to lightning. It will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Albemarle.

Ryan Taylor blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Mason Grubbs and Zachaus Tuttle both blocked punts.