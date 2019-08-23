Playoff loss serving as fuel for South Point as it prepares for 2019 season.

If there is one thing Adam Hodge learned - first as a player, then later as a coach - it is that no one is bigger than the South Point football program.

“If I died today, South Point is going to be just fine,” he said. “The program is so much bigger than me, it’s bigger than any one person. Our goal at the end of the day is to put white numbers on the fieldhouse wall, we want to win state championships.

“That’s the thing I love about our kids. They don’t care if they are a Division I talent or a scout team player. They know it takes everyone for us to succeed. They don’t care who scores, who gets their name in the paper. It’s about us and our ability to win together.”

That may be why his team’s playoff loss last November at Hibriten still leaves a bitter taste in his mouth.

“It takes every phase, every player for us to succeed … a total team effort,” Hodge said. “That game, we gave ourselves a chance but had too many turnovers that cost us. The way we want to play, those mistakes can’t happen.”

Maybe the soon arrival of a new football season will help the South Point football coach finally turn the page.

No matter the season, expectations of a deep playoff run and a state championship are a way of life for the football program. The 2019 gridiron campaign is no different, with the Red Raiders returning 12 starters from a team that went 9-4 a year ago.

“It’s an opportunity to start fresh,” the South Point head man said. “This is always a fun, exciting time of the year. You get to see how some of the returning guys have worked to get better, and then there’s the new guys you’re eager to help develop.

“Preseason practice is a good time to try and make the good ones great, and take the ones who haven’t been tested and make them good. Do that, and you’re on your way to having a team.”

Aside from who will start at quarterback, the South Point offense has few questions to answer - whether it be personnel or philosophy.

“We’re going to run the football,” Hodge said. “We have our fullback returning, which is a big help when you run the triple option. It also helps having several offensive linemen returning. When you have those ingredients, obviously you’re going to have big expectations; but we don’t want to put more on them than we have to as a coaching staff.”

Fullback Naseem Jones returns for South Point in the backfield, this after leading the team with 1,597 yards and 24 touchdowns a season ago. Wingbacks Nick Gange and Devon King also are back, as well as split end Jamari Lewis.

Most eyes will be on North Carolina recruit Rayonta Rose, who committed to the school in February. In 2018, he caught 25 passes for 540 yards and seven touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown and three punt returns for scores.

“As an offense, we just take what the defense gives us,” Hodge said. “If you load the box and go 1-on-1 with Ray, we’re going to take that chance. In the 90s, we had a 5-foot-11, 190-pound kid we only threw fades and stops to because that’s what they gave us. (Grier) is a tremendous athlete and an asset to our offense.

“It’s said there are three options with the triple option. Really, there’s four - you have the dive, pitch, keep and the pass. It’s like stealing sometimes … if they give you 1-on-1, it’s just too easy. But in the end, it all comes down to everyone doing their job”

Making things easier is an experienced offensive line. Among those hoping to create running lanes for South Point backs include Collin Owensby, Jacob Humphrey, Peyton Chaney, Wyatt Triplett and Jacob Patterson.

The Red Raiders also return part of a defense that allowed 16.3 points and 242 yards per game last season.

Up front, they will again have the services of defensive end Eli Daniels, with junior Omari Hunt manning a spot at linebacker. South Point will particularly be seasoned in the defensive backfield, which will include Gange, Grier, King and Lewis.

“We have a good mix of young and seasoned,” Hodge said. “There are older guys who can show the young ones the ropes, and then two years later they are able to show the next group and so one. They model what you want, and if you can do that it makes coaching a lot easier.”