Anglers reported some great fishing over the past week.

Inshore fishing is producing catches of flounder, ladyfish and red drum. Fishing at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, flounder, barracuda, amberjacks and mahi. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, beeliners, triggerfish and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, blackfin tuna, mahi and sailfish.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum continue to be caught around the docks along the waterway.

Ladyfish are being caught at night around the lights along the waterway as well. Flounder fishing has been hot at the nearshore reefs and in the inlets.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast continues to be good.

Fishing at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, flounder, amberjacks, barracuda, mahi and king mackerel. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, beeliners, triggerfish and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, blackfin tuna, mahi and sailfish.

Source: Teezher Charters.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Chad Morgan reports big trophy red drum are showing up in the river and several fish over 50 pounds have been caught over the past week.

The large reds were caught on popping cork rigs with Z-Man and DOA soft baits. Nearshore fishing is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel and flounder. The flounder gigging has also been great.

Source: Reel Faith Fishing Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, wahoo, barracuda and sailfish.

Bottom fishing is producing catches of snapper and triggerfish and light lining is producing a few kings and an occasional mahi.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.