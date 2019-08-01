Burlington's Van Buren fans five batters in same frame

Malcolm Van Buren left the mound unaware of what he had accomplished Wednesday night.

A slice of minor-league history, apparently.

The Burlington Royals right-hander notched five strikeouts in the seventh inning against the Elizabethton Twins. That's something that has never been exceeded in recorded minor-league history and last achieved by one pitcher more than five years ago.

"I didn't know I struck three guys out," Van Buren said. "My mind was kind of blank the whole time. ... I didn't know until I got to the dugout. I didn't think it would be anything significant."

Van Buren said hitting coach Andy LaRoche alerted him about the five-strikeout feat. Once the accomplishment became more clear, he embraced it.

"That's pretty cool," he said.

Van Buren threw 32 pitches in the inning.

Other than putting away Minnesota Twins first-round draft pick Matt Wallner with a fastball (on a foul tip third strike), Van Buren finished the other Elizabethon batters with curveballs during that inning at Burlington Athletic Stadium, where the Royals rallied for a 7-6 Appalachian League victory.

Fifty of Van Buren's 82 pitches went for strikes.

He said he felt he could keep the Twins off balance with offspeed deliveries in the strike zone.

Van Buren's previous outing resulted in his first professional victory Sunday at Princeton after 12 losses, including a 0-9 mark with Burlington across two seasons. He said there's an emphasis for him to work on control.

"Get my walks down, that has been my issue," he said.

Van Buren struck out the first four batters in the seventh, but two of those reached base – the first on catcher Jesus Atencio’s throwing error to first base and the next via a wild pitch. After a walk, the fifth strikeout came on Will Holland’s swing to end what became a bases-loaded threat.

That was the final pitch for Van Buren, who was credited with a season-high seven strikeouts across his four shutout innings.

"Without giving up a run and mixing in a walk, too," Burlington manager Chris Widger said of the inning. "Just giving us a chance to come back. He deserves a lot of the credit."

In Van Buren's season opener at Bristol, he struck out five batters in 1 2/3 innings. That involved one of the batters reaching base on a wild pitch.

The Royals (24-18), which swept the three-game series, completed a comeback from a six-run deficit with Burle Dixon’s eighth-inning single.

A night earlier, Burlington dug out of a four-run hole in a 10-inning victory.

Maikel Garcia and Dixon both had three hits. It was Dixon’s third three-hit game of the season, two of those against the Twins and the first time he has done it at home.

Zack Phillips (4-1) followed Van Buren, making his team-leading 13th appearance and posting the victory with two shutout innings.

Elizabethon (21-20) appeared in control after a six-run first inning. Royals starter Adan Frias recorded only one out before he was removed. He was charged with four runs.

Janigson Villalobos’ three-run double made it 6-0.

"After the first inning, I'm thinking what position player I'm going to (use to) pitch in that game," Widger said. "Three hours ago, I never thought we'd be in that position (to win)."

Atencio’s three-run home run with two outs in the fourth cut the deficit in half.

In the next inning, Garcia’s triple and Michael Massey’s single drove in runs. The Royals were even at 6-6 when Garcia stole third and scored on an ensuing throwing error in the seventh.

• EXTRA BASES ...: Royals designed hitter Jake Means was hit by pitches twice. That’s four plunkings across the past four games for Means. He also walked twice. ... Burlington first baseman Logan Porter, who leads the league with a .358 batting average, left in the eighth inning because of an upset stomach. ... The game began after a 35-minute rain delay. Rain returned in the middle innings, with a couple of brief stoppages for the grounds crew to work on the mound and plate areas. ... Burlington won four of six meetings this season vs. Elizabethton.