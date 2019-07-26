The annual event showcasing the region's high school teams is set for Aug. 16 at Legion Stadium

In three weeks, area football fans will flock to Legion Stadium for the unofficial start of the 2019 season.

The BB&T Football Jamboree is synonymous with local high school football, and the historic event is entering its 32nd year providing area teams with an early look at themselves and their opponents. This year's jamboree will take place Aug. 16 with five games. The first starts at 5:30 p.m.

Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, New Hanover, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, South Columbus, Wallace-Rose Hill, West Brunswick and Whiteville make up the Jamboree field for the fifth-straight year. As we rapidly head towards another fall filled with Friday night lights, here are nine things to watch, one for each area team, at the 2019 BB&T Football Jamboree.

Who steps up at wide receiver and in the secondary for Hoggard?

The Vikings return a ton of talent this season behind junior quarterback Gabe Johnson and seniors Garrett Manning and Brennan Litzinger on defense. However, Hoggard lost its entire starting secondary and three stud wide receivers to graduation. Johnson looks poised to take a huge step this season as one of the area's premier passers, but who's going to catch the ball? Names like Rex Hardy, Chad Hollar and Elijah Frazier are three to watch on offense, while Tyler Ryan and Jaydrien Chambers are seniors who could lead the Hoggard's defensive backs.

South Brunswick's offensive line

If the Cougars are going to improve on last season's 4-7 record, it will be thanks to an offensive line paving the way for a variety of playmakers. South Brunswick will get a huge Jamboree test against Hoggard, who possesses the area's best defensive line. Players like Brandon Vaught, Adam Cooper and LaJuan Daniels all return this season for the Cougars and will look to get their season off to a good start with a good performance in three weeks.

How different is New Hanover's offense?

The Wildcats operated a high-octane spread offense during the latest four-year run with Earl Smith. Now Dylan Dimock steps in as the new head coach/offensive coordinator, and his offenses at Hoggard during the past decade were slower, with more formations and a power-running game. Still, there are athletes at New Hanover that are unmatched in the area, and getting guys like Mikai Stanley, Jabez Howard and Jaheim Marshall out in space will remain the ultimate goal. But how does Dimock go about feeding those star players?

The greatness of Wallace-Rose Hill's two lead backs

Out of any team in the area, Wallace-Rose Hill probably has the fewest question marks. The Bulldogs need to find a new quarterback, but whoever lines up under center will be handing the ball off to two of the best running backs across the state. Senior Cameren Dalrymple is committed to Navy and ran for 1,677 yards in 2018. Sophomore Kanye Roberts didn't play varsity football until the third game of the season, and he finished with 1,382 yards and led the team in carries. The Bulldogs look posed to regain their place among the state's best behind those two running backs.

Jay Fletcher's progression with West Brunswick

The Trojans were one of the youngest teams in the area last season and still managed a winning record in the Mideastern Conference. The goal is to now take that experience and compete with New Hanover and Topsail for the league's 3A title, but West Brunswick will need Jay Fletcher to become a more consistent passer this season. Head coach Brett Hickman is high on Fletcher's progress both on the field and in the weight room, and Fletcher will get his first chance to build that optimism even further at the Jamboree.

Does Laney rebuild or reload?

The Buccaneers lost a ton of seniors from last year's team that went 4-7, so it could be safe to expect another down year in Buc Town. However, the Buccaneers have some exciting young talent that could make this season better. Connor Powe is an exciting, athletic quarterback that could give the Laney offense some new life if he wins the job as a sophomore. Tyquan Clarida and Tysheim Mitchell should have big years as Laney's feature weapons on offense, while Ezekiel Frank, Dymon Parker and Emmanuel Bell will lead the defense.

Whiteville's Ty Moss as a senior

The Wolfpack are stocked with weapons, but perhaps its most dangerous talent on offense is Moss. The senior quarterback threw for 1,036 yards and ran for 656 in 2018. He will look to up both of those numbers this season, especially passing the football. If he can raise his completion rate from 50 percent last year and more consistently get the ball to the likes of Jvonte Davis, Elijah Currie and Lincoln Ransom, there's no reason the Wolfpack shouldn't be the favorites in the powerful Three Rivers Conference.

The new Ashley behind Wilson Helms

No team in the area is going through more change this year than Ashley, who brings in a new head coach and lost its best player via transfer. Wilson Helms has a mountain to climb with the Screaming Eagles, but any sign of progress in 2019 will be considered a win. Helms has been pleased with the numbers in summer workouts and the energy from his players. His philosophy on the field will get its first real shine at the Jamboree as he hopes to build a program, just as he did at Rolesville.

North Brunswick in year two under Bryan Davis

Speaking of building a program, Bryan Davis has proven he knows what it takes at places like Topsail, Southwest Guilford and Patrick Henry (Va.). Year one with North Brunswick was challenging as the Scorpions stumbled to a 2-10 record, but the team got better as the season progressed and there's optimism for this fall. Kwesi Clarke, Jieem Bullock and Demond Perry are all explosive players. Robmell Lowery returns at quarterback, and the non-conference schedule is manageable. Could Davis double the win-total this season?