The Burlington Royals needed what nearly amounted to game-long relief Thursday night.

That's what pitchers Jonah Dipoto and Zack Phillips were there for.

After a long delay, Dipoto and Phillips each worked three shutout innings as the Royals topped the visiting Bluefield Blue Jays 4-1 in Appalachian League baseball at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

"It was kind of weird with the rain delay," Dipoto said. "You had to snap out of sitting around."

There was a 1-hour, 47-minute break prior to the third inning because of a storm and subsequent clean-up. That also resulted in an abbreviated outing for Burlington starter Delvin Capellan.

"It kind of takes a toll on your bullpen," acting Royals manager Andy LaRoche said. "Each of (the relievers) pitched the max that they were going to go."

Dipoto didn't allow a hit, while Phillips (3-1) struck out four while making his team-high 10th appearance.

"We were good," Phillips said. "We knew we had to have some guys step up after the rain delay. ... I thought I was only going to go two. Thought I was done after two. They told me I was going back out there. That was good, more innings."

Dipoto said, "It was a little different when you don't get the four or five innings out of the starter."

With the heavy storm, the Royals retreated to their clubhouse.

"There's no shot we're playing," Dipoto said of his thoughts, then found out he would throw the first pitch when play resumed. "Got amped up for that and ended up being a good one."

Dipoto pointed to center fielder Kevon Jackson's defense as providing a boost.

Elliott Anderson worked the ninth.

"All three (relievers) were (good)," LaRoche said. "Most of these guys don't know when they're going to be in."

Tied 1-1 in the seventh, the Royals (15-14) loaded the bases with three walks and then Yunior Hinojosa's next pitch hit Michael Massey to force in the go-ahead run. After the first out, Vinnie Pasquantino’s line drive to left field registered as a sacrifice fly.

The two seventh-inning runs came without a hit in the inning. An error on Mikey Filia's eighth-inning single resulted in Burlington's final run.

The game was tied at 1-1 prior to the delay. The scoring at that point came in the first inning, with Bluefield’s Angel Camacho rapping a run-scoring single and Pasquantino matching that in the bottom of the frame.

Bluefield fell to 14-15.