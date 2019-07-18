Wednesday's game between the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Lynchburg Hillcats was postponed because of rain. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday with the first game starting at 5 p.m. at City Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Right-hander Tyler Ivey, who was assigned to Fayetteville on Wednesday from Double-A Corpus Christi, is expected to make the start on the mound in the first game.

Ivey was 3-0 with a 0.72 earned run average in 25 innings at Corpus Christi prior to an injury in mid-May. He made two started for the Houston Astros' rookie team in the Gulf Coast League, pitching three scoreless innings, before being promoted to Fayetteville. For the season, Ivey has struck out 42 in 28 innings.

In a related move, right-hander Tanner Duncan was promoted to Corpus Christi.