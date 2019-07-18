Despite the hot weather we have been experiencing, fishing has been good.

Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout, flounder and red drum. Nearshore fishing is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, mahi, flounder and amberjack. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna and sailfish.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum fishing continues to be very productive in the marsh and around the docks along the waterway.

Flounder fishing has been good with fish up to 11 pounds being caught. The Spanish mackerel bite has been hot and the Spanish are being caught while casting Big Nic Spanish Candy to schools of fish.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports the speckled trout bite has been really good over the past early in the morning and on the tide changes.

The best baits have been topwater lures, Storm shrimp and various soft plastics. The red drum bite has been good when the fish can be located. The best baits have been gold spoons and weedless plastics. Flounder gigging has been excellent with the approaching full moon.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast has been a little slower over the past week.

There have been decent catches of Spanish mackerel in the 4-8-pound range and king mackerel in the 30-40-pound range. There have also been catches of cobia, mahi and amberjack.

Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish and black sea bass.

Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna and sailfish.

Source: Teezher Charters.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Chad Morgan reports fishing along the Crystal Coast been good. Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout, red drum and flounder and live shrimp and live finger mullet have been the preferred baits.

Nearshore fishing is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel and an occasional mahi. Live bait has been the preferred method for these fish. The flounder bite has been good at the artificial reefs and live bottom areas with various jigs being used to catch the flounder.

Source: Reel Faith Fishing Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing has been pretty good over the past week despite the hot weather and the very warm water ocean water.

Boats are reporting good catches of mahi along with wahoo, tuna and sailfish.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.