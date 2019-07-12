WALLACE - The Hope Mills Boosters didn't get an opportunity to keep their American Legion baseball season alive Thursday night.

A wet field canceled the deciding game in the first round series of the Area II playoffs Thursday and Wallace Post 156 was declared the winner by virtue of its 10-0 win in Game 1 on Monday.

Hope Mills tied the best-of-3 series Wednesday with an 8-4 win, but since the final game couldn't be played, the series reverted back to the first game.

Hope Mills ends its season with an 10-11 record.

Third-seeded Wallace advances to play second-seeded Pleasure Island Post 129 in a best-of-3 semifinal series. Top-seeded Wilmington Post 10 plays No. 4 Whiteville Post 137 in the other semifinal.

The semifinal winners will play a best-of-5 series with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

