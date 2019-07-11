ForesterHer workshops scheduled

Women landowners and natural resource professionals interested in learning more about management and conservation of private lands are invited to attend one of the three ForesterHer NC workshops, which will be held across the state in August.

The workshops will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and cost $25 per person. Pre-registration is required. One of the workshops will be held on August 22 at the Lenoir County Center, 1791 Hwy 11/55 in Kinston.

During the workshops, participants will learn about North Carolina’s forest ecosystems; identify the types of forests they own and/or manage; and understand the role their woodland plays in the greater landscape. Other topics will include defining and balancing multiple land management objectives, identifying resources available locally to help with land management, and much more. The three events in August are the first in a series of quarterly workshops offered regionally.

3-D archery tournament

The Roanoke Archers will host a 3-D archery tournament at their range outside Plymouth, N.C. on July 13.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For directions or details, phone Brian Conner at 252-325-0335.

Hunter Education course

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Hunter Education course, required of all newly-licensed hunters, will be offered on Sunday, July 14 at the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department in Maysville.

There is no charge but preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to the Wildlife Commission’s web site - www.ncwildlife.org - and click on the scrolling “Hunter Education” banner at the bottom of the home page.

NC Wildlife photo competition

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 15th annual “Wildlife in North Carolina” Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2019.

Photos taken since Sept. 15, 2015 are eligible in eight different categories: Birds, Invertebrates, Mammals, Reptiles and Amphibians, Animal Behavior, Outdoor Recreation, Wild Landscapes, Wild Plants and Fungi. In addition, there are special

categories for photographers age 12 and younger, and those age 13-17.

Information about the competition, including rules and how to enter is available online at www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the Photo Competition scrolling tab at the bottom of the home page.

Some Cape Lookout beach closed to vehicles

In order to protect wildlife, including nesting birds and sea turtles, nearly 20 miles of beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore is temporarily closed to motor vehicles.

As of June 24, there were 19 out of 47 miles of beach closed while 28 miles of beach, and 40 miles of back road remained open to vehicles.

Hurricane Florence improved the nesting habitat for shorebirds by flattening the dune line on the beach, which created large sand flats with no vegetation. The change allowed nesting birds to have a better view of would-be predators from a

distance, giving them an opportunity to redirect the predator away the nest. This has led to more bird nests surviving to hatch and produce chicks, which take anywhere from 25 to 45 to fledge (take flight).

In addition, a record number of sea turtles nests have been located on the Cape Lookout beaches this year. They are mainly those of loggerhead and green sea turtles.