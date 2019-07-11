Hope Mills Post 32 sent 13 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the fourth inning Wednesday nightin an 8-4 win against Wallace Post 156 to even the American Legion Area II playoff series.

The deciding third game in the opening round series is scheduled Thursday at 7 p.m. in Teachey. Wallace won 10-0 in the first game Monday.

If Hope Mills (10-11) wins the series, it will play top-seeded Wilmington in a best-of-three semifinals. If Wallace (15-12) wins, it will play second-seeded Pleasure Island. The teams have split their four games this season.

Trailing 3-1 at the end of three innings following a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double by Wallace's Murray, the Boosters' offense came alive in the fourth.

Hope Mills got singles from Dylan Bacot and J.J. Rivera to start its rally. Colby Bass had a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error that scored Bacot. After a walk to Dillon Taylor that loaded the bases, Cade Oliver followed with a sacrifice fly that tied it at 3-all.

Andrew Boyle singled to load the bases. After the second out, Tyler Blackburn drove in two runs with a single and Nick West followed with a double that drove home a run for a 6-3 lead. The final two runs scored when Rivera reached on an error.

Bacot, who pitched five innings, and Logan Little combined on a four-hitter for Hope Mills.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com or (910) 486-3530.