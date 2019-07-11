I am really glad I was born when I was.

When I was growing up, we didn’t have a lot of the things young people take for granted today – lap top computers, cell phones, 3-D movies – and a lot of others. We didn’t feel deprived, though, because we had never heard of such things; plus we had other sources of learning and entertainment that piqued our interests and mesmerized us in our leisure moments.

On a recent trip to Key West, Florida I observed folks – mostly young people – standing at the monument/buoy that marks the southernmost point in the United States with their heads down, pecking and poking at their cell phones. If they had

just looked up, they would have seen a crimson sun sinking into an azure ocean as gulls swooped overhead and waves lapped against the shore. Some of them were engrossed in “reality games” where fictional characters killed other creatures in all kinds of gross ways.

That’s not reality. Reality is interacting with the world around you, maybe doing something like spending the night outdoors in a tent or under a tarp; hearing real critters making their way through the brush nearby; feeling the evening breeze

wafting across your tired body; looking at the stars that fill the dark sky like diamonds scattered over black velvet. It’s something that’s tangible and stimulating, and camping is one of the best ways to experience it.

Like most kids, my first experience sleeping under the stars was actually sleeping under the street light that shone into my family’s front yard. It was high adventure, though, one that gave me a kinship, at least in my mind, with those Hollywood cowboys who camped alongside their horses and herds of cattle on the silver screen.

My boyhood buddies and I eventually progressed to bivouacking in the woods that bordered the Neuse River near our Johnston County homes. The greatest threat we faced was an occasional case of poison ivy rash but the rewards were plentiful:

the freedom that comes with being unencumbered by rigid walls and the accouterments of urban living; the strange and muffled sounds of the nighttime forest; the cool, damp air of early morning when it’s not filtered through electronic devices; the smell of smoke hovering near the ground and the savory taste of bacon cooked over the fire that made the smoke.

As I got older, my camping adventures expanded geographically. All one of my college friends had to say was, “I bet it’s nice in the mountains right now,” and we would ditch classes, throw our gear in a car and hit the road. It was on one of those trips that I learned about camping in bear country.

Another fellow and I were on a three-day trip along the Appalachian Trail near Mt. Sterling. Late on the second day, we were advised by some other hikers that at least one bear had been spotted near where we planned to camp farther up the trail.

That evening, as we cooked supper, we could hear something moving around up the hill that rose beside our tent. We figured it was Yogi, just waiting for dark so he could try and grab our food cache. Like we’d been taught, we hung the backpack with our food in it over a tree limb about 15 feet up. There was no way a bear, or any other critter, could get our vittles. Or so we thought.

As it got dark, we crawled into our little tent and prepared to go to sleep. Before we could doze off, we heard something moving around outside. Whatever it was made a heavy-sounding “whomp” and grunted. In a few moments, it did it again.

Lying there in the dark, my friend and I snickered. We could imagine a fat, old black bear raising up, trying to reach our food and then flopping back down with a dull thud and an “unh.” Obviously he didn’t know who he was dealing with.

After several minutes, it got quiet and then – “riiip” – a sound like a zipper being opened. My friend and I gawked at each other in the dark.

“Oh, #%@,” he whispered.

“I’ve heard you can run a bear off if you make a lot of noise,” I said. “You open the tent flap, I’ll shine the light and we’ll both yell and holler.”

We did that and the flashlight’s beam followed the rope away from the tree where the food had been hung and fell on something that made our hearts stop. It was a very large bear hunkered over what we assumed was the pack that held our

food. As we screamed and hollered, he raised a head that looked like it might fill a bushel basket, curled his lips up and gave us a look like a junk yard dog who isn’t going to start a fight, but isn’t going to back away from one either.

My friend and I quietly crawled back into our tent, murmured “bon appétit” and lay there for the best part of another hour listening to the sound of cans crunching and our new dinner partner grunting. The next morning we surveyed the damage.

The bear had opened the compartments on the pack like a surgeon with a sharp scalpel and helped himself to nearly all our food and half a bar of soap.

That incident happened a long time ago but the memory of it is as sharp today as when it happened. It was one of the most exciting moments of my life thus far and I would never have experienced it if I hadn’t been camping where we were, when we were. No Wii video game or Netflix movie could duplicate it. It wasn’t a reality show – it WAS reality.

Camping isn’t all about bears in the middle of the night, though. It’s also about lying on your back in a field of brilliant, purple wildflowers and watching a full moon rise over the mountains in the distance. It’s dozing off to sleep in a tent while

the surf breaks on a barrier island beach just beyond the dunes. It’s crawling from that tent the next morning to see the sun peek over those same waves and turn the sky pink as sea gulls wheel overhead.

It’s listening to the calls of the whippoorwills echoing through the woods as you snuggle down in a sleeping bag at day’s end – and the electronic, video-streamed world is a million miles away. It’s all those things and a lot more. It is reality as

God intended it.

Ed wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com