Per his coach, schools last week to contact LB Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, GA were USC, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Southern and Troy. Coach Rob Stowe, who is in regular contact with Tisdol, still believes Tisdol wants to wait until the fall on a decision.

2021 OL Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale has Clemson in his top 10 along with Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Miami, LSU, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn.

2021 ATH Emeka Egbuka of Stellacoom, WA plans to visit Clemson July 27th. He’ll also visit Alabama and LSU that week.

Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia committed to East Carolina. Some other offers Garcia had reported include Missouri, Charlotte, Bowling Green and Appalachian State.

2021 SS Aries Samek of Teaneck, NJ committed to #Clemson. Last season he hit .455 with 5 home runs, 13 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He’s hit .469 over the last two seasons. Here’s a recent evaluation by Perfect Game: Medium frame with long limbs and an athletic build. Frame projects for additional strength while maintaining athleticism. Primary shortstop with smooth, fluid footwork while ranging for and working through the baseball. Clean funnel out front and maintained momentum towards the baseball with working through exchange. Displayed very good arm strength with accurate carry from a three-quarters slot, topped at 93 miles per hour. Right handed hitter with an upright, even stance and simple leg lift trigger. Shifts into contact well with linear lower half actions. Inside hand path to baseball with a line drive barrel plane through extension. Showed present bat speed with the ability to throw barrel head to contact with aggression. Utilized a gap to gap approach and generated loud contact with good jump off the barrel to both gaps.