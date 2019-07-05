K.C. Brown and Cameron Phelts each hit grand slams as the Fayetteville SwampDogs routed the High Point-Thomasville HiToms 14-3 on Thursday at Finch Field in Thomasville.

Brown's home run came in the first and gave the SwampDogs a 6-0 lead. Phelts connected in the third that made it 12-0.

It was the second win for Fayetteville in as many nights against the HiToms. The SwampDogs won Wednesday 3-2 at J.P. Riddle Stadium.

Konnor Piotto, Phelts and Brown each had two hits to lead Fayetteville's 11-hit attack. The SwampDogs also were walked 11 times.

Krishna Raj got the win for the SwampDogs after entering the game in the second inning in relief of starter Jimmy Reardon. Raj pitched 4.2 innings and yielded three runs while scattering seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Reardon, Max Steele and Carson Bartels didn't allow a hit over 4.1 innings.

Rian Haire took the loss for High Point-Thomasville after being tagged for six runs in the first, although only two of the runs were earned.

Brown and Phelts each finished with five RBIs. Each had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Fayetteville, 2-2 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League's split season and 15-15 overall, is scheduled to host the Wilmington Sharks on Friday at 7:05 p.m., then play at first-half East Division champion Morehead City on Saturday leading into the All-Star break.

Boxscore

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com or (910) 486-3530.