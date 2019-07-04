Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout and red drum.

Surf fishing is producing catches of pompano. Spanish mackerel are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs. Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of king mackerel, mahi, sailfish and amberjack. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, some wahoo, blackfin tuna, sailfish and marlin.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports the red drum bite has been good around the docks along the waterway and in the marsh.

Pompano are being caught in the surf on sand fleas and jigs. Spanish mackerel are being caught by trolling Clarkspoons and casting jigs to them.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports red drum are being caught on topwater lures, gold spoons and spinnerbaits.

Speckled trout are being caught early in the mornings and late in the evenings on topwater lures.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing has been good along the Crystal Coast despite the hot weather.

Fishing at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs are producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, cobia, mahi, sailfish and amberjack. Some of the kings that have been caught have been in the 30-40-pound range. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, some wahoo, blackfin tuna, sailfish and marlin.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing continues to be slow as the water is very warm along the Break.

Boats are reporting catches of mahi, an occasional wahoo, some tuna and sailfish.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.