DURHAM — Midway through Tuesday night's game, there was nothing to suggest it would be one of Nate Lowe's best as a professional.

Three home runs later, and it's a night the Durham Bulls first baseman will never forget.

"That was kind of exciting," Lowe said. "I'm glad it happened like that at the end of the game so it wasn't like I hit one or two early in the game and I'm thinking about it for the rest of the game."

Lowe homered in his final three at-bats as the Bulls defeated the visiting Charlotte Knights 8-2 in International League baseball at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Lowe went deep in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. It's the former Mississippi State player's first three-homer game.

"Power comes in surges," said Bulls manager Brady Williams. "I've been talking to him a little about how that he's going to have a multi-homer game. ... He has been worried a little because he hasn't been hitting home runs. I told him those will come."

Lowe homered 27 times across three classifications last year, ending with a late-season call-up to the Bulls.

Tuesday's outburst marked his first multi-homer game in Class AAA.

"He's capable of hitting seven, eight homers in a week," Williams said.

Lowe increased his 2019 home run total to 12. Half of those have come against the Knights (46-38).

Lowe’s first two long balls Tuesday night were solo shots and then came a three-run smash with two outs in the eighth.

The first one was a line drive to right-center field. The second homer was a mammoth shot that cleared the seats in right field and bounced on the concourse.

But it's the third — also to right field — was the best in Lowe's opinion.

"That felt good," he said. "I was able to enjoy that one. The third one was definitely the most fun ... because it was the third one."

The one came on a full-count pitch from Zach Thompson, who also surrendered Lowe's second homer of the game.

It marked the first three-homer game for a Durham player since Austin Meadows, who's headed to next week's major-league All-Star Game, launched three Aug. 29 at Charlotte. Lowe was a witness to that.

Lowe’s second homer of this latest game was followed immediately by a blast from Mike Brosseau, who finished with three hits. After the game, Brosseau received word that he was heading back to the big-league Rays.

Michael Perez hammered a two-run home run in the second inning for the Bulls (50-34), who won for just the second time in their last seven games.

Jake Cronenworth also posted three hits for Durham.

Jalen Beeks, making his Bulls debut after a reassignment from parent Tampa Bay, threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run. Cole Sulser (4-3) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 shutout innings.