ALTAMAHAW — Justin Carroll’s reliable ride delivered again on its nickname.

He piloted the race car he endearingly calls “Old Faithful” to victory in the 75-lap Late Models feature Friday night at Ace Speedway, a winning effort that marked just the second time he has competed in it across the last two years.

“This is awesome,” Carroll said, turning around in victory lane to take an appreciative glance at his black No. 57 Ford that bested runner-up Ryan Millington, Ace’s top performer in the division. “Ryan gave me about everything I needed there, or wanted. But man, that was a fun race. I drove my guts out there the last 15-20 laps.”

That helped complete the Concord driver’s triumphant return to the speedway after an absence of two months. Carroll converted his third start of the season in Ace’s Late Models class into his second victory here, while leading the final 60 laps.

He showed up for the season opener in late March and placed second, then won a 100-lap main event in April. Last year, Carroll’s only appearance during Ace’s regular season produced a victory, and in October he claimed the prestigious Rodney Cook Classic.

Maybe he should stop by the track more often.

“We’ve always had a really fast race car here,” Carroll said. “It just fits my driving style. I like short-track stuff where you’ve got to use a lot of brake, you’ve got to be up on the wheel 24/7. You don’t really wear out tires too much here, so you can go hard for the majority of the race.”

Millington, the 17-year-old points leader from Statesville, extended his string of success to eight straight division races at Ace with either first- or second-place finishes.

His No. 15 car dipped to fifth position in the running order during the opening 35 laps, before turning it on after a competition caution period and climbing into contention. Millington moved past Dustin Rumley into second position with 33 laps remaining, making the closing stages a two-car chase at the front of the field.

“I knew when that competition caution came out that we had a shot at running for the win,” Millington said, noting that contact with Rumley seemed to affect the handling of his car. “It just didn’t drive right after I hit him.

“But overall it was a good night. We finished second and we had the same speed as Justin, so it’s just some small stuff we’ve got to work on to get better for the next one.”

Burlington’s R.D. Smith recovered from a spin on the 36th lap and came in third. McLeansville’s Rumley finished fourth, followed by Winston-Salem’s Trevor Ward in fifth among the eight-car field.

Ward emerged as the quickest in qualifying with a lap of 15.519 seconds. He led the race early on, holding off Millington on the outside from his starting spot on the preferred inside line.

Carroll, who’s part of the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program and competes on the CARS Tour, started third. He grabbed the lead from Ward on the 16th lap.

“I knew it was going to come down to me, Millington and Trevor, I thought,” Carroll said. “We just don’t ever really qualify that well. So I was pretty happy with qualifying third, and I knew we had a good car for the feature.”

■ In the 50-lap Limited Late Models race, David Latour Jr. bounced back from a grinding crash in the division’s previous event and captured his second victory of the season.

The driver from Advance worked the outside line and passed Jamie York for the lead during a double-file restart midway through the race. Later, Latour pulled away from Reidsville’s York, the runner-up, across the last five laps.

Stokesdale’s Dillon Harville finished third among the nine-car field. Gary Young Jr., who wrecked with Latour here two weeks ago in what became a heated scene, didn’t compete due to a torn muscle in his right leg.

■ In the 40-lap Modifieds race, Gary Causey led every lap and picked up his third victory in the division’s fifth event of the season.

The Snow Camp driver was pressured by Jason York during the first 25 laps, until a mechanical failure in York’s No. 88 car and smoky spin on the frontstretch ended his close pursuit. That mishap caused York to be sprayed by steam from his car’s radiator hose.

Pfafftown’s Randy Butner placed second and Dennis Holdren of Roanoke, Va., came in third. Holdren subbed for the injured Young in Young’s No. 45 car.

■ In the 40-lap Carolina Mini Stock Challenge race, Hickory’s Shane Canipe collected a wire-to-wire victory in the touring series.

Thomasville’s Michael Tucker finished second and Stokesdale’s Barry Wilson placed third among the 14-car field. The race didn’t factor as a points event in Ace’s season standings for the division.

■ Friday night’s other winners at Ace were Burlington’s Keith Brame Jr. (15-lap Xtremes), Oxford’s Jonathan Cash (20-lap Champ Karts) and Burlington’s Bryson Myers (3-lap Bandoleros).

Brame has won all five events in the Xtremes division this season.

■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Here are the results from Friday night’s events at Ace Speedway:

Late Models (75 laps): Justin Carroll, Ryan Millington, R.D. Smith, Dustin Rumley, Trevor Ward, Heath Causey, Dean Fogleman, Gabriel Fogg.

Limited Late Models (50 laps): David Latour Jr., Jamie York, Dillon Harville, Blake Bledsole, Penn Crim Jr., Chase Murphy, Christopher Martin, J.R. Goode, Holden Kurth.

Modifieds (40 laps): Gary Causey, Randy Butner, Dennis Holdren, Mike Norman, Roy Cook, Nathan Garrett, Jason York.

Carolina Mini Stock Challenge (40 laps): Shane Canipe, Michael Tucker, Barry Wilson, Mark Baker, Junior Snow, Adam Thomas, Jamie Orange, Justin Owens, Jeremy Seeley, Justin Whitaker, Jason Joiner, Matt Alley, Mark Wilburn, Michael Mabe.

Xtremes (15 laps): Keith Brame Jr., Brian Hatch, Jonathan Lawrence.

Champ Karts (20 laps): Jonathan Cash, Matt Smith, Tyler Gauthier, Kevin Elliott, Cameron Carter, Tony Arnold, Tripp Massengill, Blake Barney, Billy Parrish, Terri Crider, Danny Tucker, Jarrett Edwards.

Bandoleros (3 laps): Bryson Myers.

Late Models qualifying: Trevor Ward 15.519, Ryan Millington 15.592, Justin Carroll 15.622, R.D. Smith 15.623, Dustin Rumley 15.643, Heath Causey 15.774, Gabriel Fogg 16.101.

Modifieds qualifying: Dennis Holdren 15.721, Gary Causey 15.766, Randy Butner 15.876, Jason York 15.881, Mike Norman 15.940, Roy Cook 15.966, Nathan Garrett 16.464.