Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout and red drum.

Spanish mackerel are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs. Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of king mackerel, bluefish, amberjack and barracuda. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, some wahoo, blackfin tuna, sailfish and blue marlin.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports speckled trout are being caught early in the mornings on Skitterwalks and Heddon Spook Jrs. Red drum are being caught around the docks and in the marsh.

Spanish mackerel fishing has been hot and the Spanish are being caught nearshore trolled Clarkspoons and casting jigs to them.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports the speckled trout fishing has been very sporadic with the best fishing early in the morning using topwater lures.

Red drum fishing has been good and the reds are being caught on gold spoons, topwater lures and soft plastics. Flounder gigging has been decent when the weather conditions have been favorable.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports there has been good fishing along the Crystal Coast.

Fishing at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, bluefish, king mackerel, barracuda and amberjack. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, some wahoo, blackfin tuna, sailfish and blue marlin.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing has been a little slow due to the warm water.

Anglers are reporting catches of mahi, an occasional wahoo and some tuna. There are also catches of amberjack and barracuda being reported.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.