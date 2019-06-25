Chris Villaman is one of those baseball players who not only does it all but excels at it.

During a stellar senior season at Ledford, Villaman won many games with his left arm as well as his bat. Best known for his pitching, Villaman was 5-0 with a 0.68 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 41 innings.

When it came to swinging the bat, Villaman was one of the best in the state. He batted .492 with 8 home runs and 38 RBIs. His on-base percentage was a whopping .617.

All of that helped propel the Panthers to a 24-3 record and the third round of the 2-A state playoffs.

"Chris is a great young man who is also a very talented player with a strong work ethic and he loves to compete," said Ledford coach Chris Adams. "His contributions to our baseball team over the past four years have been endless."

In recognition of his outstanding season, Villaman has been named the 2019 Dispatch All-Davidson County Player of the Year.

"He's been dominant on the mound since he was a ninth-grader," Adams said. "He is also a clutch hitter and has produced time and time again in key situations. He is also very humble and cares about the team. He makes others around him better and he has been a great teammate."

Villaman, who was named player of the year in the Central Carolina Conference, will play baseball at North Carolina State.

Here is a look at the rest of the All-County team:

Noah Soles, senior, Ledford - Soles hit .470 with 2 home runs, 19 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .561. An excellent outfielder, Soles was drafted in the 19th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks but has opted to play baseball at North Carolina State.

Jake Stroud, senior, Ledford - One of the county's best pitchers, Stroud was 8-1 with 1.28 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 49 innings. He was named pitcher of the year in the CCC.

Merritt Beeker, sophomore, North Davidson - An early of East Carolina, Beeker was a dominant pitcher for the Black Knights with an 8-1 record and a 1.24 ERA. Beeker recorded 116 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Taylor Stewart, senior, North Davidson - The Black Knight first baseman hit .354 with a team-best 27 RBIs.

Jonathan Conway, senior, North Davidson - Though his record was 4-5, Conway had a 1.68 earned run average and usually faced the other team's ace. Conway struck out 70 in 41 2/3 innings. He has signed with Pfeiffer.

Jake Brown, senior, North Davidson - The Black Knights' catcher, Brown was also the closer. He hit .293 and had 25 RBIs, tied for second on the team. On the mound, Brown had a 1.17 ERA and 3 saves, with 16 strikeouts in 12 innings.

Kaden Swaim, sophomore, Oak Grove - An emerging star, Swaim hit .395 with 5 home rund and 25 RBIs. He was a key player in the Grizzlies' deep playoff run.

Levi Perrell, junior, Oak Grove - A superb leadoff hitter and shortstop, Perrell hit .397 with an on-base percentage of .516. He had 29 stolen bases.

Seth Polen, junior, Oak Grove - One of the county's best all-around players, Polen hit .424 with 6 home runs and 22 RBIs while playing great defense in center field. As a pitcher he was 6-1 with a 1.68 ERA.

Tanner Tesh, junior, Oak Grove - Another well-rounded player, Tesh hit .357 with 18 RBIs while playing third base. On the mound, Tesh was 5-1 with a 1.81 ERA. He threw a no-hitter against North Davidson.

Ben Purvis, junior, West Davidson - Purvis led the Dragons with a .431 batting average. He was 3-2 as a pitcher with an 0.52 ERA.

Drew Wright, senior, West Davidson - Wright was the Dragons' ace, going 5-4 with a 2.25 ERA, including a one-hitter against Salisbury. He hit .304 with 10 RBIs.

Coco Jones, senior, East Davidson - One of the best hitters in the CCC, Jones produced a .411 batting.

Honorable mention: Will Bethune, Ledford; Maddox Johnson, North Davidson; Wesley Stewart, North Davidson; Jackson Perrell, North Davidson; Austin Musgrave, West Davidson; Hunter Koontz, Central Davidson; Gryffin Shelton, Oak Grove.

Mike Duprez can be reached at (336) 249-3981, ext. 218 or sports@the-dispatch.com. Follow Mike on Twitter@LexDispatch_md.