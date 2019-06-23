Clemson Saturday became an early contender for 6-6 small forward Dontrez Styles of Kingston, NC by dispensing an offer his way. The Tigers join VCU, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Pitt, USF and East Carolina on his offer list. The Tigers started to follow Styles earlier this month and his performances led Brad Brownell and staff to go forward with the offer.

“Clemson is a great university, I love everything about them,” Styles said. “We have a very strong relationship. They are telling me that I’m a very versatile wing and would be a great player in the ACC playing with them. They started recruiting me hard June 15th. They been to a lot of my games on the EYBL and camps. I’m definitely going to consider them. I like the coaches and playing style.”

Styles has taken unofficial visits to North Carolina and East Carolina and has nothing else scheduled at the moment.

Last season Styles averaged 18.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.