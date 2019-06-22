For the second straight game Jacob Meyers showed his power and it kept the Fayetteville Woodpeckers unbeaten in the second half of the Carolina League's split season.

Meyers hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning Friday night as Fayetteville edged the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-4.

Myrtle Beach put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Chandler Taylor caught D.J. Wilson's fly ball on the warning track in right to end the game.

Fayetteville has won the first two games in the opening series of the second half and have beaten the Pelicans in eight of nine meetings this season. Shawn Dubin (3-3, 3.78 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for the Woodpeckers (33-38 overall, 2-0 second half) Saturday night against Erick Leal (0-1, 7.82) for Myrtle Beach (21-47, 0-2).

Meyers, an outfielder who was Houston's 13th round draft choice in 2017, hit Fayetteville's seventh grand slam of the season Thursday in a 10-3 win over the Pelicans.

Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, Meyers' sixth homer came off Ben Hecht (1-2) and sailed over the right field fence to break a 4-all tie.

Leovanny Rodriguez (5-2) got the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief for the Woodpeckers. Cesar Rosado picked up his second save by retiring Wilson on the deep fly to right.

Enmanuel Valdez hit an RBI double in the second inning and Jake Adams hit an RBI single in the third that gave the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead.

Aramis Ademan hit a three-run homer in the fourth that put Myrtle Beach ahead 4-2.

Fayetteville tied it in the sixth on a misplayed pop up with the bases loaded and two outs. Ruben Castro was credited with a two-run single after his pop fell between pitcher Jesus Camargo and catcher Miguel Amaya about 25 feet from home plate when the Myrtle Beach players thought the other was going to catch the ball.

