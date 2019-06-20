HOLLY SPRINGS — The Fayetteville SwampDogs couldn't shake off their slump Wednesday, falling to the Holly Springs Salamanders 9-6 in Coastal Plain League action.

The loss is the second straight for Fayetteville (7-9) and its fifth in six games. The SwampDogs have slid from the top of the East Division standings into third place, 2½ games behind leader Morehead City.

Austin Bost, who'll play at Texas A&M next season, was a bright spot for Fayetteville, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

His bases-clearing triple was part of a five-run third inning that gave the Dogs a 5-4 edge. Brandon Talley and Sean McGeehan also had RBIs in the frame.

Holly Springs (8-8) answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the frame and it added another in the seventh.

Starter Joe Graziano gave up four runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two in two innings for the loss.

Methodist University pitcher Seth Beard made his SwampDogs debut in the fourth inning. He threw two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.

Fayetteville is back home at J.P. Riddle Stadium on Thursday to face Holly Springs for the third time in six days. The Salamanders defeated the Dogs 11-3 on Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05. And it's Dog Day Thursday, so fans can bring their own dogs to the ball field.

