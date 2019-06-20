Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout, flounder, red drum, black drum and sheepshead.

Spanish mackerel are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs. Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of barracuda, king mackerel, cobia, amberjack, black sea bass and grouper. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, some wahoo, some tuna, sailfish, white marlin and blue marlin.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports speckled trout are being caught early in the mornings on topwater lures.

Red drum are being caught around the docks and in the marsh areas on Gulp shrimp and Z-Man Pogyz. Spanish mackerel are being caught long the beaches on Clarkspoons and Big Nic Spanish Candy.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports red drum are being caught on gold spoons, topwater lures and spinnerbaits.

Speckled trout are being caught early in the mornings and on the high tides on topwater lures.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports another great week of fishing along the Crystal Coast.

Fishing at the nearshore rocks and artificial reefs is producing catches of Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, barracuda, cobia, amberjack, black sea bass and grouper. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing has been awesome for billfish with excellent catches of blue marlin, white marlin and sailfish being reported. In addition to the billfish, boats are reporting catches of mahi, some wahoo and some tuna.

Source: Teezher Charters.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Chad Morgan reports fishing along the continues to be good along the Crystal Coast.

Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout, red drum, flounder, sheepshead and black drum. The best catches have been on live finger mullet and fresh shrimp although the fish are also hitting some artificial baits. Spanish mackerel and king mackerel are being caught nearshore on live bait, trolled spoons and by casting jigs to them.

Source: Reel Faith Fishing Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing has been simply awesome over the past 7-10 days.

Boats reported outstanding billfish action that included sailfish, white marlin and blue marlin. In addition to the hot billfish bite, boats reported catches of mahi, wahoo, blackfin tuna and some yellowfin tuna

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.