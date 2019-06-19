A pair of Fayetteville errors in the ninth inning plated the deciding run Tuesday night as the Florence RedWolves edged the SwampDogs 7-6 in a Coastal Plain League game at J.P. Riddle Stadium.

With the score tied at 6 and Fayetteville closer Matt Vonderschmidt on to pitch the ninth, Florence's JT Weber opened the inning with a walk, moved to second when Eldrige Figueroa reached on a fielding error by shortstop Jackson Webb and scored when Kenny Piper reached on a throwing error by second baseman Carson Bartels.

The SwampDogs threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Webb ripped a one-out double to left and went to third on an error on the play by Figueroa, but was thrown out at home on Bartels' grounder to short. Sean McGeehan grounded out to end the game.

Vonderschmidt (1-1) took the loss after being charged with the unearned run in the ninth. Brett Manis (2-0) was the winning pitching even though he allowed the tying run in the eighth. Connor Holden record his third save for Florence.

Fayetteville battled back from a 3-1 deficit after the first with an unearned run in the fourth and a two-run homer by Methodist's Alex Kachler in the fifth for a 4-3 lead.

The SwampDogs tied it at 6 on Ben Norman's sacrifice fly that scored pinch-runner Cameron Phelts.

Fayetteville is 7-8 and tied for second place in the East Division, 1 1/2 games behind Morehead City. The SwampDogs are scheduled to play at Holly Springs on Wednesday and host the Salamanders on Thursday.

Florence is 6-9 and third in the South Division, five games behind Savannah.

